Cxo of the week: Mandar Navare Co-founder and CEO, of Flentas Technologies

Flentas is a distinguished IT company known for its consulting expertise and strategic partnerships with top-tier technology providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. With a clientele that includes prominent names like Godrej Capital, Tata Digital, LnT Edtech, Ketto, Svatantra Microfinance, and Ludo King, Flentas has established itself as a trusted partner in the industry. We specialize in cloud consulting, comprehensive digital transformation, DevOps and DevSecOps implementation, cloud governance automation, and load/performance testing and tuning of high-traffic, high-volume cloud applications. Our mission is to help startups, SMEs, and enterprises harness the full potential of the cloud, ensuring their journey to the cloud is both successful and transformative.

Mandar Navare is the Co-founder and CEO of Flentas Technologies, a leading cloud consulting company with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Dubai. He oversees all business and financial operations at Flentas. With over 12 years of experience, he has significantly contributed to helping businesses across various industries adopt cloud solutions and achieve exponential growth. His passion lies in leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as GenAI, AI/ML, cloud migration, managed services, and DevOps automation. Before founding Flentas, Mandar worked in sales and business development at Blazeclan. He holds a BSc in Information Technology and an MBA from Mumbai University. Under his leadership, Flentas has grown from a small team of three to over 100 employees and serves more than 100 clients worldwide.

In an exclusive interview with Ciol, Mandar Navare, Co-founder and CEO of Flentas Technologies, discussed partnerships with major cloud providers, the unique capabilities of their GenAI services, and strategies for boosting sales and marketing in India. He highlighted how Flentas differentiates its GameOps and CSPM offerings, ensures skilled teams, and maintains customer satisfaction. He also shared insights on maintaining leadership in cloud consulting and fostering innovation and learning among employees.

Check out the complete interview here.

With the recent launch of Genai services targeting FinTech, EdTech, HealthTech, and Gaming industries, what unique capabilities does Flentas offer in these domains?

Flentas can seamlessly integrate cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies with the power of the cloud. We've developed proprietary frameworks and accelerators that allow us to rapidly deploy Genai-powered solutions tailored to the specific needs of each industry. From Intelligent KYC using IDP (Intelligent Document Processing) techniques, enhanced customer experience with chatbots and virtual assistants for the Fintech, to accessing massive customer data with the help of chatbots, digitalizing current patient medical records and clinical notes, and transforming internal processes withing the Healthcare industry, and, leverage Genai to enhance player engagement, optimize game mechanics, and generate personalized content and recommendations, we ensure that our Genai solutions are not only highly effective, but also secure, scalable, and compliant with the stringent regulations governing these industries.

What initiatives is Flentas undertaking to ramp up sales and marketing efforts in India, with an aim for massive growth?

Our strategy for this year involves organizing webinars and live events to allow Flentas to interact with a global audience, boost brand recognition, boost sales, and deliver informative content to our target demographic. Moreover, we are proactively looking to sponsor events that match our business objectives and target audience, ultimately aiding Flentas in gaining more brand exposure.

How does Flentas differentiate its GameOps and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) offerings from competitors in the market?

I can confidently say that our GameOps and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) offers stand out from the competition in several ways.



Firstly, our GameOps practice is built on decades of experience in the gaming industry. We don't just offer generic cloud infrastructure services - our team comprises seasoned gaming experts who deeply understand the unique challenges and requirements of game development and operations. We've helped some of the biggest names in gaming optimize their cloud environments for maximum performance, scalability, and cost-efficiency. Our clients benefit from our intimate knowledge of the latest gaming technologies, trends, and best practices.



But what truly sets us apart is our integrated approach to cloud security. While many of our competitors treat CSPM as an afterthought, we've made it a core pillar of our service offering. Our CSPM solutions go beyond just identifying misconfigurations and compliance violations. We leverage advanced analytics, automation, and machine learning to provide our clients with a comprehensive, real-time view of their cloud security posture. Our CSPM tools don't just detect issues - they also offer guided remediation, helping our clients quickly and effectively address any vulnerabilities or risks.

Can you provide insights into Flentas' methodologies, tools, and processes used to improve clients' situations and deliver value-aligned solutions?

We understand customers' challenges and provide solutions accordingly. We have curated solutions for well-architected review to improve security, cloud cost optimization and efficiency. We have FinOps solution to optimize customer cloud bills with the help of infra and application-level re-architecting.

What measures does Flentas take to ensure that its dedicated teams consist of skilled and industry-experienced resources?

Here are the measures we take to guarantee the expertise and quality of our teams:

• Rigorous Recruitment Process: We have a stringent recruitment process in place that focuses on identifying top talent with the right skills and experience in cloud technologies. Our recruitment team conducts thorough interviews, technical assessments, and reference checks to ensure that candidates meet our high standards.

• Continuous Training and Development: We invest in continuous training and development programs to upskill our team members and keep them abreast of the latest trends and technologies in the cloud industry. This includes certifications, and hands-on training sessions to enhance their expertise.

• Industry Specialization: We foster industry specialization within our teams to ensure they understand the specific challenges and requirements of different sectors such as FinTech, EdTech, HealthTech, and Gaming. This specialization enables our teams to provide tailored solutions that address industry-specific needs.

• Cross-Functional Collaboration: We promote cross-functional collaboration within our teams, allowing members with diverse skill sets to work together on projects. This collaborative approach not only enhances creativity and innovation but also ensures that our teams have a well-rounded skill set to tackle complex challenges.

What sets Flentas apart in terms of customer satisfaction and long-term partnerships with its clients?

I can confidently say that what sets us apart is our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and the fostering of long-term partnerships with our clients.



We take a highly personalized approach, tailoring our solutions to the unique needs and goals of each client. Our teams work closely with stakeholders to deeply understand their challenges and co-create innovative strategies that drive tangible business outcomes. Additionally, we have built a culture of responsiveness and transparency, ensuring that our clients always feel heard and supported. Our 24/7 technical support and proactive monitoring allow us to address issues swiftly and maintain the optimal performance of their cloud environments.

How do you envision Flentas maintaining its position as a leader in cloud consulting amidst evolving industry trends and competition?

We are committed to continuous innovation, strategic partnerships, and a relentless focus on client success. By staying at the forefront of emerging technologies, adapting to market shifts, and anticipating future trends, we ensure that our solutions remain cutting-edge and relevant. Additionally, fostering strong relationships with key industry players, investing in our team's skills and expertise, and delivering exceptional value to our clients will be pivotal in solidifying our leadership position in the dynamic cloud consulting landscape.