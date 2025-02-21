From a Local IT Firm to a Global Player: How Orient Technologies Found Its Mojo

In the crowded IT services space, finding a place is not easy. But Orient Technologies has evolved from an IT infrastructure provider to a full-fledged IT solutions company and now offers a diversified portfolio cutting across cloud, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. Its IPO was a major milestone, oversubscribed 151x, reflecting strong market confidence in its growth strategy.

Ajay Sawant, Chairman & Managing Director of Orient Technologies speaks to CIOL about how the company has grown over the years. Excerpts.

What were the key milestones, inflection points, and pivotal decisions that shaped Orient Technologies' journey from inception to its current market cap?

Orient Technologies’ journey has been a testament to adaptability, customer commitment, and strategic growth. Some of our key milestones include:

Founding and Vision (1992-2000) Established as Orient Systems, we focused on delivering IT infrastructure solutions, building strong customer relationships, and earning trust in the market.

Expansion and Transformation (2001-2015): We evolved into a comprehensive IT solutions provider, adding Managed Services, Cybersecurity, and Digital Transformation to our portfolio.

Rebranding to Orient Technologies (2016): This marked a shift towards becoming a full-scale system integrator with a digital-first approach.

IPO and Market Leadership (2024): Our successful IPO was a validation of our business model, resilience, and market credibility.

Future Growth (2025 and beyond): We are now focused on global expansion, strengthening our cloud and cybersecurity capabilities, and driving innovation in AI, automation, and FinOps.

Each of these phases has been defined by key decisions—whether it was investing in emerging technologies, prioritizing customer-centricity, or building a strong partner ecosystem.

Can you talk about the significant challenges faced during the transition from Orient Systems to Orient Technologies, and how did you navigate those challenges?

Transitioning from Orient Systems to Orient Technologies was more than just a rebranding—it was a fundamental shift in our business approach. Some of the key challenges we faced included:

Brand Perception Shift: Moving from an infrastructure-focused company to an end-to-end IT solutions provider required redefining our market positioning.

Talent Acquisition & Upskilling: Expanding into new areas like cybersecurity, cloud, and DevOps meant attracting and retaining the right talent while reskilling existing teams.

Market Adaptation: As businesses moved towards digital transformation , we had to evolve our service offerings while ensuring seamless continuity for our existing customers.

Operational Scaling: With an expanding portfolio, maintaining service quality and ensuring operational efficiency across multiple domains was a key challenge.

We navigated these challenges by making strategic investments in training, partnerships, and customer education. Our deep commitment to customer success and technology innovation helped us solidify our position in the IT industry.

What strategies have been key to building and maintaining a customer retention rate exceeding 85%?

Customer retention has been a cornerstone of Orient Technologies’ success. Our strategies include:

Solution-Oriented Approach: Rather than selling products, we focus on solving business challenges with tailored IT solutions.

Proactive Customer Engagement: Our account management teams work closely with clients to anticipate their needs and offer continuous support.

Strong Partner Ecosystem: Collaborations with leading OEMs ensure that our customers get cutting-edge technology solutions.

Service Excellence: Our managed services and IT-enabled solutions ensure seamless operations, reducing downtime and increasing customer trust.

Continuous Innovation: We invest in emerging technologies like AI-driven analytics, automation, and multi-cloud strategies to keep our customers ahead of the curve.

By focusing on long-term relationships and delivering measurable value, we have consistently maintained a high customer retention rate.

Looking at your IPO, can you talk about that experience, the success, and key learnings?

The IPO was a defining moment in our journey, reflecting the trust our stakeholders have in Orient Technologies.

Success Factors: The IPO saw an overwhelming response, with an oversubscription of 151x , showcasing the market’s confidence in our growth strategy. Our strong financials, consistent profitability, and future-ready business model played a crucial role in the successful listing.

Key Learnings: Market Positioning Matters: Communicating our value proposition to investors was critical. Resilience & Agility: Navigating the IPO process required agility in managing regulatory requirements, investor expectations, and market dynamics. Employee & Customer Alignment: Keeping our teams and customers aligned during the transition ensured business continuity and trust.



The IPO has provided us with the momentum to expand further, invest in innovation, and enhance our global footprint.

On global expansion, how do you aim to compete internationally while staying true to your roots?

Global expansion is a natural progression for Orient Technologies as we strengthen our capabilities in cloud, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. Our strategy includes:

Localized Market Strategies: While we bring global best practices, we tailor our solutions to regional business needs.

Strong Alliances: Partnering with global technology leaders helps us stay competitive in international markets.

Talent & Innovation: We are investing in international talent acquisition and setting up global delivery centers to drive innovation.

Customer-Centric Growth: Our approach remains customer-first, ensuring that we continue to deliver the reliability and trust that define Orient Technologies.

While we scale globally, our core philosophy remains unchanged—offering best-in-class solutions with a commitment to customer success.