Ayodhya Ram Mandir Prepares for a Secure Inauguration with Staqu's AI-Powered Surveillance

The inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir scheduled on 22nd January 2024 is slated to be a historic event and consequently, the security services for the event are receiving significant technological upgrades in the form of AI-integrated camera surveillance. Staqu Technologies, the premier Artificial Intelligence (AI) implementation enabler in India is among the first to bolster security in and around Ayodhya’s famous hotspots through JARVIS, the company’s pioneering audio and video analytics software and management platform.

Advertisment

Commenting on the event, Atul Rai, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Staqu Technologies said “The upcoming inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is an event of tremendous historic and cultural significance for our nation, and we are proud to offer our services on the occasion to ensure that the event unfolds under a robust security framework. The surveillance cameras powered by our AI-powered audio video analytics platform JARVIS will monitor the event for threats and suspicious activities, and relay real-time alerts to the authorities. Considering the estimated crowd and the presence of high-profile individuals, it is of paramount importance that such a momentous event receive the best of cutting-edge security services and we are honored to be among the few industry players delivering the same.”

Staqu’s solutions offer video management software that enables clients to aggregate all their feeds from different locations and view them in real time while also receiving real-time alerts on the dynamic video wall. JARVIS enables safety and data analytics through seamless technology possessing a wide array of capabilities:

1. These cameras have access to a database of 8,00,000 criminals through Staqu’s Trinetra software that has enabled the UP police department to digitize criminal records. These cameras employ enhanced high-resolution facial recognition to identify and monitor suspects at different locations with an accuracy as high as 99.7%. Additionally, the cameras can perform reverse facial recognition through which they can identify a person in real time based on clue such as the person’s photograph.

Advertisment

2. The cameras have enhanced Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) capabilities. Through access to the government’s vehicle registration database including mParivahan, they can identify suspicious vehicles with fake number plates and can differentiate between the numberplates of two-wheelers and four-wheeler vehicles.

3. Staqu’s JARVIS platform enables the surveillance cameras to perform attribute-based searches, such as identifying a person from a crowd with specific clothing, color or style of accessories, accompanying child, etc.

4. Delivering an accuracy of up to 98.7%, these cameras can additionally perform footfall analysis and detect incidents of violence.

As pioneers in digitizing criminal records in India, Staqu collaborates with 9 state police departments offering AI-enabled insight-based analytics on visitors to review events such as security breaches, violence, overcrowding, and unauthorized access. Additionally, Staqu’s groundbreaking Trinetra tool leverages AI to amalgamate facial recognition with audio cues to maintain a criminal’s trail.

Offering AI-enabled security services at the upcoming Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration is the latest project for Staqu technologies.