Zypp Electric strengthens leadership, appoints Parag Raheja as EVP

India's EV-as-a-service leader Zypp Electric added Parag Raheja to their leadership team as Executive Vice President. Parag now oversees fleet management and rider services to help Zypp Electric advance its mission of green transportation. Parag has shown his business operations expertise for the past 15 years through his work in scaling processes, using technology, and improving customer service. He helped grow multinational corporations Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola before joining rising companies Snapdeal, Swiggy, and Spinny.

Commenting on the appointment, Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Zypp Electric, said, “We are excited to welcome Parag to Zypp Electric’s leadership team. His extensive experience scaling businesses and delivering exceptional customer experiences aligns seamlessly with our mission to spearhead India’s EV revolution. Parag’s strategic acumen and operational expertise will drive our ambitious growth trajectory and further solidify our position as the nation’s leading EV-as-a-service platform. We look forward to achieving remarkable milestones together in our journey toward sustainable mobility.”

Parag Raheja commented on his appointment and said, “I am truly honored to join Zypp Electric and embark on the exciting journey of building India’s largest EV-as-a-Service platform. The opportunity to work with such a dynamic, customer-centric team that consistently sets benchmarks in execution excellence is incredibly inspiring. Together, we aim to not only redefine last-mile delivery but also drive a transformative shift towards sustainable electric mobility across India. I am eager to contribute to this mission and help shape a greener, smarter future for our country.”

Before joining Zypp Electric, Parag was Vice President at Spinny, during which time he led the launch of the luxury car vertical – Spinny Max. At Spinny Max, under his leadership, Spinny Max set the industry's first benchmarks in consumer satisfaction and built game-changing product development, marketing, logistics, and customer lifecycle management capabilities. Parag led Spinny’s Pan-India offline supply and B2B partnerships and was responsible for large-scale impactful business initiatives.

He has a Mechanical Engineer Bachelor’s degree from the Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh,h and an MBA from the MDI, Gurgaon. Still leading the race for India’s green mobility transition, Zypp Electric is foraying into last-mile delivery and logistics by providing innovative EV solutions. Under Parag’s leadership, the company is well poised to enable an enhanced operational framework to provide unsurpassed value to partners and users.

