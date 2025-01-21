Subscribe

Zypp Electric strengthens leadership, appoints Parag Raheja as EVP

Appointment: Zypp Electric has appointed Parag Raheja to their leadership team as Executive Vice President. Parag now oversees fleet management and rider services to help Zypp Electric.

Manisha Sharma
New Update
Commenting on the appointment, Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Zypp Electric, said, “We are excited to welcome Parag to Zypp Electric’s leadership team. His extensive experience scaling businesses and delivering exceptional customer experiences aligns seamlessly with our mission to spearhead India’s EV revolution. Parag’s strategic acumen and operational expertise will drive our ambitious growth trajectory and further solidify our position as the nation’s leading EV-as-a-service platform. We look forward to achieving remarkable milestones together in our journey toward sustainable mobility.”

Parag Raheja commented on his appointment and said, “I am truly honored to join Zypp Electric and embark on the exciting journey of building India’s largest EV-as-a-Service platform. The opportunity to work with such a dynamic, customer-centric team that consistently sets benchmarks in execution excellence is incredibly inspiring. Together, we aim to not only redefine last-mile delivery but also drive a transformative shift towards sustainable electric mobility across India. I am eager to contribute to this mission and help shape a greener, smarter future for our country.”

