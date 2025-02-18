Xoriant Appoints Rohit Kedia as CEO to Lead Digital Engineering Growth

Xoriant the digital engineering firm under ChrysCapital stakeholders welcomes Rohit Kedia as its fresh Chief Executive Officer. Rohit worked at LTIMindtree as their Chief Growth Officer for 28 years before his appointment. Xoriant's recruitment of Rohit Kedia presents both strategy and vision to develop digital engineering competencies while strengthening its market position in the software and AI-age industry.

Rohit obtained his engineering degree at IIT-BHU located in Varanasi. Organizational leadership has gained a historic turning point as Xoriant embraces its planned expansion combined with technological growth momentum.

“I am delighted to welcome Rohit as the CEO of Xoriant,” said Sanjay Jalona, Chairman of the Board, Xoriant. “Rohit brings a strategic vision, deep digital engineering expertise, and a passion for driving business transformation. We are confident that under his leadership, Xoriant will continue accelerating its momentum as a trusted partner for customers, helping them engineer platforms for growth at the convergence of software, data, and AI.”

Under the financial support of ChrysCapital Xoriant will expand its innovation and customer-focused solutions as Rohit takes over the leadership role. Rohit showed a positive attitude toward the position and stated his dedication to developing innovation alongside growth opportunities.

“I am honored to join Xoriant, a company with a rich engineering heritage, a strong culture of innovation, and a commitment to building platforms for growth for its clients, partners, and employees. I look forward to collaborating with the talented XFactors (Xoriant employees) and our partners to continue driving impactful outcomes and amplifying customer success while positioning Xoriant at the forefront of digital transformation. ChrysCapital’s backing positions Xoriant for industry-leading growth and value creation for all stakeholders.”