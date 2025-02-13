Vodafone Idea Names Gurucharan Singh Gandhi as New CHRO

Vodafone Idea announces the appointment of Gurucharan Singh Gandhi as CHRO, effective April 1, 2025, succeeding Suvamoy Roy Choudhary.

Gurucharan Singh Gandhi will assume the position of Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) for Vodafone Idea Limited starting April 1, 2025. The upcoming CHRO role will be assumed by Gandhi after Suvamoy Roy Choudhary retires on March 31, 2025.

Gurucharan Singh Gandhi arrived at Vodafone Idea following twenty-five years of professional service experience. He took charge at the telecom giant after directing the human resources function at Madura Fashion and Lifestyle which operates within Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited. His career extends to significant positions at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance followed by his leadership of the Learning & Development Center at Aditya Birla Capital.

Vodafone Idea needs Gandhi to lead its workforce revitalization and build a flexible culture at this important moment for the company. The combination of strategic HR expertise and market environment understanding in Sunil Gupta will provide Vodafone Idea with enhanced employee relations while accelerating organizational development.

He previously worked in significant positions for Max Life Insurance Company Limited Bharti AXA Life Insurance and Nicholas Piramal India Limited to build several people-centric strategies as well as HR frameworks.

Gandhi's proven expertise along with his strategic human resources experience will deliver superior employee experiences and an active workplace environment to Vodafone Idea as the company continues evolving in an evolving telecom industry.

