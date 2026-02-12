Vertex Appoints Subba Rao as Co-Founder, Chief Growth Officer

Vertex Group has appointed Subba Rao as co-founder and chief growth officer, a move that signals a shift from expansion-led growth to execution-led scale as the company advances its Vertex 2.0 strategy.

Announced on February 12, the leadership appointment comes as Indian technology services firms look to reposition themselves around artificial intelligence, automation and platform-led transformation. For Vertex, the hire underscores a focus on disciplined growth across global markets rather than incremental service expansion.

Headquartered in Times Square, Vertex operates across the US, UK, India, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, providing technology-enabled enterprise transformation services.

Why Vertex 2.0 Is a Leadership Play, Not Just a Tech Bet

Vertex 2.0 is positioned as a strategic reset that brings together artificial intelligence, automation and human capital to support enterprise transformation at scale. While technology is central to this vision, the appointment of a Chief Growth Officer as co-founder suggests the company sees leadership and operating rigour as equally critical.

Subba Rao brings over 25 years of experience across growth strategy, operational transformation and commercial execution in global organisations. His mandate goes beyond market expansion to building repeatable growth frameworks that can scale across geographies and verticals.

Vertex has set an internal ambition of building a 1,000-crore global enterprise, a target that requires tighter integration between sales strategy, delivery models and technology platforms.

Scaling Without Losing Control

Prior to joining Vertex, Subba Rao served as Executive Vice President – Solutions and Transitions at Teleperformance, where he led large transformation programmes across multi-country operations. His career spans leadership roles at WNS Global Services, Capita, Wipro, HSBC and Asian Paints.

Across these roles, Subba has worked on blending technology adoption with operational discipline, particularly in environments where scale can dilute execution if not managed carefully. According to Vertex, this experience will be key as the company expands its footprint while diversifying into new service lines.

Gagan Arora, Founder and President of Vertex Group, said, "India's emergence as a global AI and digital powerhouse presents unprecedented opportunities for organisations that can combine technological prowess with strategic execution. Subba's appointment reflects our strategic intent to build world-class leadership capabilities as we scale our operations."

From Services Expansion to Platform Thinking

Vertex is preparing to launch proprietary AI solutions aimed at automating enterprise workflows, improving precision and enabling data-driven decision-making. The company has indicated that these platforms are intended to reshape traditional outsourcing models rather than simply augment them.

The timing of Subba Rao’s appointment suggests Vertex is aligning leadership capability with this transition from services-led growth to a more platform-driven approach that demands sharper commercial discipline and clearer value articulation in global markets.

Subba Rao said, "What draws me to Vertex is its commitment to marrying innovation with operational discipline. I look forward to accelerating the transformation agenda and expanding our global footprint."

Global Expansion, With Execution at the Core

Vertex currently operates across the USA, UK, Philippines, UAE, Nepal, India and Africa, with planned expansion into Canada, Australia/New Zealand and Saudi Arabia. The company has five core business verticals and two new divisions in development.

Rather than rapid geographic sprawl, Vertex appears to be prioritising controlled expansion supported by leadership depth, standardised frameworks and technology-led differentiation. Subba Rao’s role is expected to focus on aligning these elements into a coherent growth engine.

As AI adoption accelerates across enterprise services, leadership hires like this point to a broader shift in the sector. Growth is no longer driven solely by headcount or geography but by the ability to integrate technology, operations and commercial strategy at scale.

For Vertex Group, bringing in a co-founder-level growth leader suggests the next phase is about institutionalising scale, turning ambition into repeatable execution across markets.