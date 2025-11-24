Veefin Appoints Niraj Vedwa as Senior Advisor to Boost Global Strategy

Veefin Solutions, a rapidly growing provider of enterprise banking technology, has appointed Niraj Vedwa as senior advisor to its advisory board. With more than four decades of experience in banking technology and enterprise transformation, Vedwa's expertise will play a crucial role as the company expands its global footprint and product offerings.

Vedwa brings extensive experience in modernizing banking operations, having held senior leadership positions in notable global technology companies. His past roles include Global Head of Banking and Management Board Member at Tech Mahindra, APAC Director and Board Member at Temenos AG (Switzerland), and Chief Operating Officer at Nucleus Software. He also serves as an independent director at XacBank in Mongolia and is the founder & CEO of Acceleric FZ LLE in the UAE, where he advises major banks and fintech institutions on digital strategies and banking innovations.

Strengthening Veefin’s Product and Global Reach

Veefin, which initially focused on providing Supply Chain Finance (SCF) technology, is now transitioning into a broader transaction banking solution provider. The company’s platform is expanding to include digital lending, cash management, trade finance, and corporate digital banking, addressing the evolving needs of financial institutions across multiple regions.

Raja Debnath, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Veefin, noted the strategic importance of Vedwa’s appointment at this critical juncture for the company. “Niraj’s global experience in banking technology and enterprise transformation comes at a pivotal time for Veefin. As we expand beyond supply chain finance into the broader transaction banking stack, his strategic guidance will strongly accelerate our product depth, governance maturity, and global expansion,” said Debnath.

A Strong Vision for the Future of Enterprise Banking Technology

Vedwa’s appointment signals Veefin’s commitment to strengthening its position in the enterprise banking technology space. The company’s transition from a specialized SCF platform to a full-spectrum transaction banking provider reflects its ambition to cater to a wider range of banking and fintech needs.

“I’m excited to support Veefin’s global expansion and help strengthen its institutional partnerships,” said Niraj Vedwa. “Veefin’s clear product vision, robust architecture, and the ambition of its leadership make this a rare opportunity to contribute meaningfully to its evolution into a major player in enterprise banking technology.”

Veefin’s decision to bring Vedwa on board is a strategic move aimed at gaining a deeper foothold in global markets. With the demand for comprehensive digital banking solutions growing across regions like Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, Veefin aims to position itself as a key technology partner for banks and financial institutions looking to modernize their operations.

A Future-Focused Approach to Transaction Banking

The appointment of Niraj Vedwa also highlights the growing demand for integrated, digital-first solutions that simplify transaction banking processes. With a global focus on digitizing banking operations, Veefin’s technology is set to support financial institutions in streamlining operations, reducing costs, and improving customer experience.

As the company continues to innovate and expand its service offerings, it will leverage Vedwa’s insights into modern banking practices to refine its product strategy, build strategic partnerships, and scale its operations across key global markets. His deep knowledge in areas like digital channels, core banking, and embedded finance will be invaluable in helping Veefin navigate the complexities of the global financial ecosystem.