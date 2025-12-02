Total Environment Appoints Pavankumar Hansoge As Group COO

Total Environment has appointed Pavankumar Hansoge as the Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), a strategic move aimed at bolstering the company's operational framework and supporting its long-term vision. With more than three decades of global experience in engineering, manufacturing, and large-scale project delivery, Pavankumar is set to steer Total Environment towards greater innovation and growth.

In a career that spans multiple industries, Pavankumar has built a reputation for leading high-performing teams and driving transformational initiatives. He has worked across diverse sectors, including consumer goods and automotive components, where he was instrumental in introducing technology-driven innovations and operational excellence. His leadership journey includes senior roles at major global organisations like Bosch, PepsiCo, and Unilever, where he played a pivotal role in spearheading large capital projects, advancing automation processes, and promoting sustainability efforts.

Pavankumar’s most recent position as Vice President – International Engineering at PepsiCo saw him leading the development of sustainable technologies, which were rolled out across international markets. With a deep understanding of both engineering and operational strategy, Pavankumar's expertise will be a valuable asset as Total Environment continues to strengthen its core operations.

A Vision for the Future

Reflecting on his appointment, Kamal Sagar, Founder of Total Environment, expressed his enthusiasm for the new leadership. “We’re thrilled to welcome Pavankumar to our team. His extensive experience in driving transformation and excellence will play a crucial role in enhancing our product organisation and reinforcing our commitment to craftsmanship and innovation," said Sagar.

Pavankumar’s new role will see him at the helm of the Product Organisation, responsible for overseeing the complete lifecycle of design, engineering, construction, and manufacturing. His mission will be to elevate craftsmanship, streamline cross-functional collaboration, and improve execution across Total Environment’s product and delivery ecosystem.

A Personal Connection to the Vision

In his own words, Pavankumar shared his excitement for the opportunity: “I am excited to join Total Environment, a company that has long impressed me with its design-led approach, attention to detail, and commitment to quality. This role comes at a pivotal moment as the organisation looks to scale its vision. I look forward to working alongside teams from design, engineering, construction, and manufacturing to build robust systems that will help take the company’s vision to new heights.”

Pavankumar’s appointment reflects Total Environment’s focus on reinforcing its operational capabilities and accelerating its progress in the design and construction space. His leadership will undoubtedly play a central role in the company’s continued success and its goal of becoming a leader in its field by nurturing innovation, improving efficiency, and maintaining the highest standards of quality across all operations.