Tenable Appoints Former Microsoft Cloud Security Leader Vlad Korsunsky as CTO

Tenable appointed Vlad Korsunsky, a Microsoft cloud security veteran, as Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director of Tenable Israel on December 16, 2025. Based in Tel Aviv, he will shape the company's platform strategy and AI efforts for exposure management. Korsunsky brings over 25 years in software engineering and cybersecurity.

AI Risk Strategy Accelerates

Korsunsky previously led Microsoft's multi-cloud security, enterprise AI security, and exposure management as Corporate Vice President. At Tenable, he oversees the Tenable One platform's growth amid rising AI threats to attack surfaces. His role reports to co-CEO Steve Vintz.

“Vlad is a visionary technology leader who has operated and succeeded at the highest levels of the industry,” said Steve Vintz, Co-CEO, Tenable. “As we boldly advance our exposure management vision, he is exactly the leader we need to accelerate our platform leadership, especially with rising demand for AI risk management. We’re fortunate to have him driving our technology strategy so we can deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Exposure Management Evolves

Korsunsky holds a B.S. in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics from Bar-Ilan University and an M.S. in Computer Science from Reichman University. He joins as Tenable positions itself for AI-driven defenses in cybersecurity.

“Tenable is the defining leader in exposure management, with unmatched breadth and depth of coverage, analytics and expertise,” said Vlad Korsunsky, Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director of Tenable Israel, Tenable. “We are uniquely positioned for this moment, where AI is not only reshaping how we work but also the attack landscape and how it is defended. I’m energised by the opportunity ahead, and I look forward to working with this talented team to deliver solutions and a future that makes a real difference for our customers.”