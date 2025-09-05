Srinivas Injeti Appointed as Chairman of the National Stock Exchange

Srinivas Injeti, who currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors at The Indian Association for Gold Excellence and Standards (IAGES), has been appointed Chairman of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Welcoming the announcement, Kaushlendra Sinha, CEO of IAGES, said: “We congratulate Mr. Injeti on his association with the NSE! We are privileged to have him share his knowledge and expertise with us at IAGES, a unique Self-Regulatory Organisation that is first-of-its-kind in India, designed to elevate the gold industry to new heights of transparency and consumer trust. We look forward to working with him on bringing our vision to fruition.”

A Legacy of Leadership in Public Service

A retired IAS officer, Injeti has over four decades of experience in strategy, public policy, administration, and regulation. Over his long career, he has held several significant positions, including Union Sports Secretary, Director General of the Sports Authority of India, and Director at the Foreign Investment Promotion Board. He also served as Chairman of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) from July 2020 for three years.

IAGES is a Self-Regulatory Organization (SRO) created by and for the Indian gold industry with the backing of leading gold associations. The body is committed to building consumer trust by promoting fair, transparent, and sustainable practices. Its Accreditation Framework enables members to assess compliance with the industry Code of Conduct, supporting the broader goal of organized growth and higher standards across the gold value chain.