Spyne Appoints Jatin Jain To Lead Technology And AI

In a move underscoring its ambitions to redefine automotive retail technology, Spyne has appointed Jatin Jain as Head of Technology & AI. The appointment signals the company’s intent to sharpen its global AI capabilities and scale its visual intelligence platform for automotive dealerships worldwide.

Jatin will report to Sanjay Varnwal, CEO and co-founder of Spyne, and lead a distributed team of over 90 engineers, AI researchers, and platform specialists. His focus will be to accelerate innovation across computer vision, generative AI, and cloud-scale infrastructure as Spyne expands into international markets.

From Big Tech To Automotive Innovation

With two decades of experience across engineering and machine learning, Jatin brings a blend of industry depth and executional rigour. Having held key roles at Amazon and Instacart, he has built large-scale AI systems serving millions of global users.

At Amazon Prime Video, he worked on computer vision systems designed to enhance global video quality and metadata enrichment. Later, at Instacart, he helped develop LLM-powered contact centre technologies, optimising customer interactions across tens of millions of users in North America and Canada. His previous stints at MobiKwik and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) add to his extensive experience across digital payments, SaaS, and enterprise technology.

AI At The Heart Of Spyne’s Next Chapter

In his new role, Jatin will lead the architecture and evolution of Spyne’s AI-powered visual and data platform, enabling smarter, faster deployment of its automotive retail products. His mandate also includes building a global engineering culture grounded in customer focus, first-principles thinking, and scalable innovation.

“Spyne is in a pivotal growth phase as we scale our automotive retail technology solutions across global markets,” said Sanjay Varnwal, CEO & Co-Founder, Spyne. “Jatin’s background in building large-scale, data-driven systems and AI platforms will be central to strengthening our product roadmap and delivering reliable, cutting-edge, AI-powered experiences for our customers and partners.”

Commenting on his appointment, Jatin Jain, Head of Technology & AI, Spyne, said: “Spyne sits at a powerful intersection of AI, computer vision, and automotive retail. I am excited to join the team at this stage of its journey and help build a world-class technology foundation that can scale with our customers’ ambitions.”

Spyne’s products help automobile dealers, marketplaces, and OEMs automate vehicle image processing through AI-driven computer vision and synthetic media tools. The company’s platforms are already deployed across key global markets, simplifying how dealerships capture, process, and publish inventory visuals.

With Jatin’s appointment, Spyne appears poised to build the next generation of automotive retail infrastructure, one that merges AI innovation with real-world operational scale. The move comes as global car retail networks increasingly adopt AI automation to improve transparency, efficiency, and customer experience.