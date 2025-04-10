Sinch India Strengthens Leadership with New CCO Appointment

Sinch, which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Digital Customer Communications Cloud, has appointed Samarth Saxena as the company’s new Chief Customer Officer (CCO). This development underscores Sinch India’s commitment to strengthening customer experience as a key driver of business growth and innovation in digital communications.

Welcoming Samarth to his new role, Nitin Singhal, Managing Director, Sinch India, said:"We are excited to have Samarth lead our customer experience strategy at Sinch India. His deep expertise in customer-centric leadership and innovation will play a crucial role in elevating our approach to CX. With Samarth at the helm, we aim to build a seamless, collaborative, and agile customer experience framework that sets new industry benchmarks. His leadership will help solidify Sinch’s position as a pioneer in digital customer engagement.”

Fostering Cross-Functional Collaboration

With over 20 years of experience in customer experience transformation, Samarth will lead Sinch India’s Customer Experience (CX) strategy, focusing on strengthening customer relationships, fostering collaboration, and driving innovation. As customer expectations evolve, Sinch India is committed to not just meeting but exceeding them—ensuring long-term growth and customer loyalty. One of Samarth’s key priorities will be enhancing cross-functional collaboration to create a seamless and innovative customer experience.

“Customer experience isn’t just a differentiator; it’s the key to sustainable growth and innovation,” said Samarth Saxena, Chief Customer Officer, Sinch India. "Our goal is not just to meet customer expectations but to exceed them at every touchpoint. By embedding customer experience into the core of our strategy, we will drive stronger relationships, greater innovation, and long-term growth. I believe that customer loyalty isn't given—it's earned through exceptional service, proactive engagement, and continuous value delivery.”

With Samarth’s leadership, Sinch India is poised to reinforce its commitment to customer excellence and innovation in digital communications. His expertise will be instrumental in driving long-term success and strengthening Sinch’s position as a market leader.

