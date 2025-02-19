Simon Davies Named SAP Regional President for Asia Pacific

SAP Asia Pacific (APAC) has announced the appointment of Simon Davies as the new Regional President, effective immediately. Davies, who will be based in Singapore, will oversee SAP's strategic direction, operations, sales, services, partnerships, and overall profitability across the Asia Pacific region. He succeeds Paul Marriott, who is returning to Europe after five years in the role to be closer to family.

With SAP’s operations spanning across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Greater China, India, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia, Davies will lead more than 31,000 employees across 78 offices. SAP continues to support major clients in the region, including NEC Corporation, Coles Group, Wipro, Fujitsu Limited, Shiseido, Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Corporation, Himalaya, Cochlear, and Japan Airlines.

Davies brings over 25 years of experience in the IT sector, specializing in building, selling, and implementing technology solutions across the Asia Pacific market. Before joining SAP, he held leadership roles at Microsoft, Salesforce, and Oracle. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific and Japan at Splunk for over three years. Additionally, he serves on the board of several pre-IPO technology firms and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (MAICD).

Manos Raptopoulos, Chief Revenue Officer for APAC, EMEA, and MEE, stated, “Our next chapter is being fuelled by accelerated cloud and AI innovation, underpinned by our purpose, our people, and our partnerships. Simon combines experience in Asia’s fast-growth, innovation-hungry markets with proven expertise in building high-performance, diverse, and inclusive teams. I’m confident that under Simon, SAP APAC will build on the tremendous momentum established during Paul’s leadership and continue to be a catalyst for innovation and supporting customer success.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Simon Davies said, “I’m very excited for this new chapter to begin. Across the Asia Pacific and Japan, we see forward-thinking businesses accelerating strategic transformation supported by SAP. Establishing a solid foundation in the cloud and leveraging business data is the gateway to exploring new avenues of growth in areas like artificial intelligence, data analytics, and sustainability.”

With his extensive industry experience and leadership capabilities, Davies is expected to drive SAP’s continued expansion and innovation across the dynamic APAC region.