Sify Infinit Spaces Appoints Dr. Tom Bradicich as Independent Director to its Board

he Board of Sify Infinit Spaces Limited (SISL), a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Sify Technologies, has announced the appointment of Dr. Tom Bradicich as an Independent Director to its Board.

Dr. Bradicich presently serves as an Independent Director on the Board of the parent company, Sify Technologies Limited, and previously served on the board of Aspen Technology (AZPN). Dr. Bradicich’s professional career was spent in global leadership roles at Fortune 500 IT companies such as IBM, National Instruments, and HPE, where he received several patents and led teams to develop and launch dozens of software and systems products.

A globally feted technologist, Dr. Bradicich is a recipient of many awards, including the IBM Chairman’s Award, induction in the IBM Academy of Technology, an IBM Fellow, and a HPE Fellow. He was three times named CRN’s Top 100 Executives and Top 25 Disrupters, elected to the IBM Academy of Technology, honored as a Life Member of the IEEE, and inducted into the North Carolina State University Alumni Hall of Fame. Active in charity work, Dr. Bradicich founded sockrelief.com, serving the homeless and children in need.

Leadership Perspectives on Strategic Growth

Commenting on his appointment to the Board, Raju Vegesna, said, “Dr. Tom has a unique combination of deep technology understanding and business acumen which he has gained through his global experience. The Data Center business requires this strategic direction at present and his experience is best suited for the Company.”

Dr. Bradicich, said, “I’m quite enthused to be part of the SISL Board. As the Data Center Industry gears up for an exponential growth, this is an exciting opportunity to help guide SISL, already a leading Data Center Provider in India. The Sify Group has established a stellar reputation in the ICT space, and I’m looking forward to contributing to its growth.”

A Strategic Move

The appointment of Dr. Tom Bradicich to the Board of Sify Infinit Spaces is a significant strategic move for the company. His extensive experience in global technology leadership and his deep business acumen are well-suited to guide SISL through the exponential growth of India’s data center market. This addition to the board underscores Sify’s commitment to leveraging world-class expertise to strengthen its market position and drive innovation in the ICT space.