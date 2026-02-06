Shalini Kaul Takes Charge of Marketing for HPE Networking India

HPE’s networking business sits at the intersection of cloud, security, and enterprise infrastructure, areas where buying decisions are increasingly influenced by clarity of messaging and real-world use cases rather than product features alone.

Advertisment

In her new role, Kaul will work closely with sales and business teams to align marketing programmes with customer priorities, particularly as enterprises modernise networks to support hybrid work, cloud adoption, and security-led architectures.

Two Decades Across Enterprise IT and Cybersecurity

Kaul brings over 20 years of experience across marketing, communications, and technology leadership. Her career spans enterprise IT, cloud, and cybersecurity, sectors where translating complex technology into customer relevance is critical.

Before joining HPE, she spent nearly eight years at Juniper Networks as Marketing Director for India, where she led integrated marketing initiatives aimed at strengthening brand presence and customer engagement.

Prior to that, Kaul served as Head of Marketing – India at FireEye, Inc., overseeing marketing strategy, corporate communications, and demand generation for cybersecurity solutions in the Indian market.

Building Narrative and Market Presence Across Tech Cycles

Earlier in her career, Kaul held leadership roles at NetApp, where she managed media relations, analyst engagement, internal communications, and thought leadership programmes focused on emerging technology trends.

She began her professional journey at EMC Data Storage India Pvt. Ltd. as a marketing manager, handling demand generation campaigns, events, analyst relations, and agency management across multiple business lines.

Advertisment

Over the years, she has worked with technology leaders including Dell Technologies, Sun Microsystems, NetApp, FireEye, Juniper Networks, and now Hewlett Packard Enterprise, giving her a broad view of how enterprise technology narratives evolve with market shifts.

Kaul’s appointment comes at a time when networking is no longer a standalone IT function but a strategic layer underpinning cloud adoption, security frameworks, and application performance.

For HPE, strengthening marketing leadership in India reflects a focus on consistent messaging, deeper customer engagement, and sharper market execution as enterprises reassess network architectures.

Her experience across infrastructure and security-led businesses positions her to connect product strategy with customer outcomes, an increasingly important requirement in India’s competitive enterprise technology market.