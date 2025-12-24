ServiceNow To Acquire Armis In $7.75B Bet On Full-Scope Cyber Exposure

ServiceNow is making its biggest move yet in cybersecurity, agreeing to acquire cyber exposure management firm Armis for $7.75 billion in cash, as enterprises grapple with an expanding and increasingly fragmented attack surface driven by AI, connected devices, and cyber-physical systems.

The acquisition positions ServiceNow to extend its security capabilities well beyond traditional IT environments, bringing operational technology (OT), medical devices, and unmanaged assets into a single, workflow-driven security and risk platform. Once closed, the deal is expected to significantly broaden ServiceNow’s addressable market in security and risk while accelerating its push toward AI-native, autonomous cybersecurity operations.

The transaction, announced from Santa Clara on December 23, is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Why Armis Matters In An AI-Driven Threat Landscape

As enterprises embed AI deeper into business operations, security teams are struggling to maintain visibility across environments that were never designed to be interconnected. Armis addresses this gap by providing real-time, agentless discovery of managed and unmanaged assets—ranging from industrial equipment and medical devices to IoT systems that often sit outside traditional security controls.

By combining Armis’ exposure management capabilities with ServiceNow’s workflow automation and configuration management database (CMDB), organizations gain a clearer picture of what is connected, what is vulnerable, and what needs to be fixed first.

This integration aims to shift security teams away from reactive incident response toward continuous risk reduction across the enterprise.

Security As A Board-Level Priority

Security spending continues to rise as CEOs confront the risks introduced by AI adoption and increasingly sophisticated attacks. Global information security spending is projected to reach $240 billion in 2026, driven by AI-enabled threats and expanding digital estates.

ServiceNow’s Security and Risk business crossed $1 billion in annual contract value in Q3 2025, underscoring growing demand for platforms that unify governance, risk, and security operations. The Armis acquisition is expected to more than triple ServiceNow’s market opportunity in this segment.

“In the agentic AI era, intelligent trust and governance that span any cloud, any asset, any AI system, and any device are non-negotiable,” said Amit Zavery, President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Product Officer, ServiceNow. “Modern cyber risk doesn’t stay neatly confined to a single silo, and with security built into the ServiceNow AI Platform, neither will we.”

From Visibility To Action Across Critical Infrastructure

A key differentiator of the combined platform is its ability to connect exposure insights directly to operational workflows. Armis’ real-time threat intelligence and risk prioritization will feed into ServiceNow’s automation engine, triggering remediation actions across IT, OT, healthcare, and industrial environments.

This is particularly relevant for sectors such as manufacturing and healthcare, where cyber incidents can translate into physical and operational disruptions, not just data loss.

“Every connected asset has become a potential point of vulnerability,” said Yevgeny Dibrov, co-founder and CEO of Armis. “Together with ServiceNow, customers will have a powerful new way to reduce their exposure and strengthen security at scale.”

Founded in 2015, Armis has built a strong footprint across enterprise and public-sector security, serving Global 2000 organizations and government agencies worldwide. The company has surpassed $340 million in annual recurring revenue, with year-over-year growth exceeding 50%, and employs approximately 950 people.

The platform’s recognition across enterprise IT, OT, cloud, and IoT environments reinforces ServiceNow’s strategy to embed security deeply into its broader AI control tower vision.

According to Larry Feinsmith, Head of Global Tech Strategy, Innovation & Partnerships, JPMorgan Chase, “The combination of ServiceNow and Armis provides a dynamic picture of an enterprise’s connected technology assets and an AI- and agentic-powered blueprint to secure and enable trusted AI.”