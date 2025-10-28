Sennheiser Appoints Daniel as Chairman, Andreas as CEO

After 12 years of joint management as co-CEOs, Daniel and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser are shifting roles at the family-owned Sennheiser Group. Effective 1 January 2026, Daniel Sennheiser will move from co-CEO to Chairman of the Board of Directors, while Dr. Andreas Sennheiser will continue in operational charge as CEO.

In a move the company frames as an evolution rather than a break, Daniel says the transition will let him “focus more on the development of the company and the continuous strengthening of our relationships with our customers.” He adds he “will continue to work closely with my brother Andreas to support him in his role as CEO, as well as with the Executive Committee.”

The reorganisation replaces the co-CEO model the brothers have used for more than a decade. Andreas will remain the operational lead: “This new organisation allows us to combine day-to-day management with a long-term strategic vision, a balance that is essential for the future success of the Sennheiser Group,” he said.

Why the shift matters

The change separates governance and strategy from daily operations in a recognisable corporate pattern: a chair who steers long-term direction and an executive who runs the company. For Sennheiser — a three-generation family business with global R&D, manufacturing and audio customers — the move signals an intent to formalise strategic oversight while keeping execution tightly in experienced hands.

Daniel’s stated focus on customer relationships and company development suggests the board role will prioritise external partnerships, longer-horizon investments and stakeholder engagement. Meanwhile, Andreas’s continuation as CEO points to continuity in product roadmaps, operational execution, and management of the Executive Board.

Continuity, not rupture

Both brothers emphasise continuity. “Our relationship of trust and complementary perspectives has enabled us to successfully lead the company for more than a decade as co-CEOs. This partnership will remain the basis of our future collaboration,” the announcement says. That language reassures customers, suppliers and employees that familiar leadership dynamics will persist even as responsibilities shift.

The outgoing chairman, Andreas Dornbracht, steps down after four years as chair but will remain on the board. Daniel succeeds him while Dornbracht remains a board member alongside Iris Epple-Righi, Stephan Plenz, and honorary member Prof. Dr Jörg Sennheiser. The retention of experienced directors points to a steady governance hand during the transition.

Advertisment

Repositioning a founder/leader into a board chair often aims to unlock three things: greater time for external stakeholder engagement, a clearer succession and governance path, and the ability to pursue long-term bets without the daily operational load. For Sennheiser, the model may open bandwidth for partnerships, licensing, and strategic M&A while minimising disruption to core product and manufacturing teams run day-to-day by Andreas.

However, shifting a prominent operating leader to the board can create friction if mandates overlap or accountability is unclear. The company’s public framing — commitment to close collaboration between Daniel, Andreas and the Executive Committee — is designed to preempt such ambiguity.

For customers and enterprise partners, the change should be largely seamless: Andreas will remain the default contact for operational matters, while Daniel will increasingly represent Sennheiser in strategic, industry or partnership conversations. Maintaining Dornbracht and other board members on the roster provides additional continuity for long-running programmes and third-party relationships.

Sennheiser’s reorganisation is a textbook case of a family firm professionalising its governance without relinquishing family control. By creating a clearer split between chair and CEO roles, the group is aligning with a common corporate governance playbook that many family-owned firms adopt as they scale and globalise.

The leadership shuffle at Sennheiser positions Daniel Sennheiser to concentrate on strategic growth and customer relations as Chairman, while Dr. Andreas Sennheiser continues to lead operations as CEO. With the board retaining experienced members and both brothers stressing collaboration, the move reads as an evolution intended to balance long-term vision with reliable operational continuity.