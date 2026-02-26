Securonix Elevates Ajay Biyani To Drive APJ Security Ops Scale

In cybersecurity, leadership changes often signal execution priorities. The decision by Securonix to promote Ajay Biyani to Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), points to a clear focus: scaling AI-driven security operations while strengthening partner-led growth in a region facing rising cyber risk and regulatory pressure.

The appointment places Biyani at the centre of regional strategy, go-to-market execution, ecosystem development, and customer success across APJ, an area where enterprises are balancing rapid digital expansion with increasing compliance expectations.

From Expansion To Execution

Since joining Securonix, Biyani has led the company’s regional expansion through partner enablement and customer engagement. He built cross-functional teams spanning sales, channels, and customer success, supporting more than 100 professionals across APJ.

Under this structure, the company reported sustained year-over-year revenue growth while increasing adoption of its Unified Defence SIEM platform across regulated sectors, including financial services, telecommunications, and government.

The company also strengthened its MSSP and channel ecosystem, with partnerships contributing to pipeline growth and accelerating SaaS adoption among enterprise customers.

The promotion comes at a time when security leaders across APJ are being asked to demonstrate measurable resilience, not just deploy tools. Boards and regulators increasingly expect operational clarity, predictable costs, and accountability.

This shifts the conversation from technology selection to operating model design and how teams detect, respond, and scale security with automation and AI.

In his expanded role, Biyani will focus on helping organisations adopt governed, AI-powered security operations that support that transition.

Platform, Partners, And The AI Operations Shift

The move also reinforces Securonix’s broader strategy to scale its Unified Defence SIEM and agentic AI capabilities globally.

Rather than positioning SIEM purely as a detection layer, the company is aligning it with operational workflows, partner ecosystems, managed services, and enterprise security transformation initiatives.

This is particularly relevant in APJ, where many enterprises modernise security operations while managing talent gaps and distributed infrastructure.

Leadership Perspective

“APJ represents one of the most dynamic cybersecurity markets globally,” said Scott Sampson, Chief Revenue Officer, Securonix. “Ajay has demonstrated consistent leadership, built strong regional partnerships, and driven measurable growth. As we continue to scale our Unified Defense SIEM platform powered by agentic AI, his leadership will be instrumental in deepening customer trust and accelerating expansion across the region ”.

Ajay Biyani said, “Security leaders across APJ are under increasing pressure to deliver measurable resilience while navigating regulatory complexity and rapid digital growth. My focus will be on strengthening our partner ecosystem, supporting our customers’ transformation to AI-driven security operations, and ensuring organisations across the region become breach-ready and board-ready."

More than a leadership promotion, the move reflects how cybersecurity vendors are reorganising around operational outcomes. As AI becomes embedded into security workflows, people leadership, hiring models, skills development, and partner alignment become growth levers.

For APJ enterprises, the shift signals a stronger push toward governed AI security operations delivered through ecosystem execution rather than standalone platform adoption.