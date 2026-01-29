Quest Global Brings in Rick Bergman to Drive Semiconductor Growth

Quest Global has appointed Richard (Rick) Bergman as President & Global Business Head, Semiconductor, signalling a sharper focus on one of its fastest-growing verticals as chip demand reshapes engineering priorities across industries.

Bergman will oversee the semiconductor business globally, with a mandate to define a multi-year growth roadmap, deepen customer relationships, and expand Quest Global’s role in high-impact engineering programmes across AI, automotive, and industrial systems. The appointment comes as semiconductor complexity increases, driven by AI workloads, system-level innovation, and evolving global supply chains.

Ajit Prabhu, co-founder and CEO of Quest Global, said the move reflects the company’s intent to strengthen leadership at a time when semiconductor engineering is becoming central to product differentiation across sectors.

“The semiconductor industry is at a turning point, fuelled by AI, system innovation, and shifting supply chains,” Prabhu said. “Rick is a fantastic addition to our team. He brings incredible leadership across semiconductors and computing, plus a real talent for scaling organisations and building genuine, long-term relationships with customers.”

From Product Cycles to Platform Complexity

Unlike earlier phases focused on silicon performance alone, today’s semiconductor programmes increasingly span hardware-software co-design, system integration, and lifecycle engineering. Quest Global’s move reflects how engineering services firms are positioning themselves deeper into customers’ core technology roadmaps rather than remaining execution partners.

Bergman’s role will include supporting customers through transformational engineering programmes, particularly where semiconductors intersect with AI-driven applications, advanced automotive platforms, and industrial automation.

“Semiconductors are the foundational enablers of innovation across AI, high-performance computing, automotive, communications, and industrial systems,” Bergman said. “As the industry navigates increasing complexity, my focus will be on helping customers solve their most critical engineering challenges while building a scalable, high-impact business.”

Leadership Experience Anchored in Scale

Bergman brings over two decades of leadership experience across semiconductors, computing, and advanced technology platforms. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Kymeta Corporation and has previously held senior leadership roles at AMD, Synaptics, and ATI Technologies. His background includes running multi-billion-dollar businesses, managing acquisitions, and building global teams across product and platform cycles.

For Quest Global, the appointment underscores a broader strategy: aligning engineering depth with long-term customer partnerships as semiconductors become central to cross-industry innovation rather than a standalone technology layer.

Semiconductors as a Growth Anchor

The company said the leadership addition supports its ambition to scale the semiconductor vertical in line with evolving customer requirements, particularly as engineering programmes grow larger, longer, and more system-driven.

As AI adoption accelerates and industries push toward smarter, connected products, semiconductor engineering is emerging as a strategic growth anchor for engineering services firms, not just a support function.