Protectt.ai Hires Nitin Talwar for Global Delivery

Mobile security firm Protectt.ai appointed Nitin Talwar as Head of Global Delivery & Solution Engineering on December 17, 2025. With over 20 years in digital transformation and enterprise deployments, Talwar joins to oversee onboarding, implementation, and support for the company's AI-driven fraud prevention platform. His focus targets BFSI and tech sectors where mobile threats demand rapid, reliable execution.

Scaling Execution Amid Growth

Talwar brings experience managing multi-region projects, program governance, and customer success across insurance, financial services, and IT. At Protectt.ai, he will standardize delivery models to cut time-to-value and align operations with client needs in banking, fintech, and government. The move supports the firm's expansion as mobile cyber threats grow more complex.

“As Protectt.ai continues its hyper-growth trajectory and expands its footprint globally, the ability to deliver our cutting-edge AI-powered mobile app security solutions seamlessly and effectively to our clients is paramount," said Manish Mimani, Founder & CEO of Protectt.ai. “Nitin’s extensive experience in strategic delivery and his passion for customer success align perfectly with our vision. His leadership will be critical in scaling our operations, enhancing customer experience, and reinforcing our position as a trusted partner for regulated enterprises safeguarding critical mobile apps."

Delivery Leadership Takes Shape

Talwar's role emphasizes building teams for operational excellence and client relationships. He steps in as enterprises prioritize the flawless rollout of security tools amid rising digital transaction risks.

“I am thrilled to join Protectt.ai, a company that is at the forefront of securing the digital future with its innovative AI-native mobile app security and fraud control platform. The increasing sophistication of mobile cyber threats demands not just advanced technology but also flawless execution and delivery. I look forward to leading a team dedicated to operational excellence, building strong client relationships, and contributing to Protectt.ai’s mission of ensuring secure and seamless digital transactions across banking, fintech, insurance, and government sectors,” said Nitin Talwar, Head of Global Delivery & Solution Engineering, Protectt.ai.