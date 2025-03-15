PhysicsWallah Strengthens Board with New Directors Ahead of IPO

As PhysicsWallah is getting ready to take on its highly-awaited public debut, it is making some crucial boardroom moves to get itself strategically organized. The Noida-based edtech unicorn has onboarded three new independent directors—Deepak Amitabh, Rachna Dikshit, and Nitin Savara—another important step toward preparations for an IPO.

Strengthening Governance for the Next Phase

PW does all this to strengthen its corporate governance framework, which is a requirement for a commercial organization that makes the transition to public markets. Amitabh, an ex-IRS officer and former chairman of PTC India, plays a major role in the flag operations of Adani Group now. While Savara, ex-deputy CFO at Zomato adds financial acumen, Dikshit, a former RBI regional director, comes up with regulatory expertise.

PW has now declassified its co-founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari into whole-time directors from their earlier positions of executive directors. The board also has Sandeep Singhal, Co-founder and Managing Partner at WestBridge Capital India Advisors, thus adding further heft to its leadership before going for the IPO.

Pre-IPO Reshuffling & Key Hires

PW has been working to strengthen its leadership tiers as part of its preparation for an IPO. It appointed Ajinkya Jain as Group General Counsel, Company Secretary, and Compliance Officer. Amit Sachdeva, former CFO of Blinkit, joined in November as Chief Financial Officer in line with this move towards a stricter and more marked focus on financial oversight ahead of the company's listing.

The company became public in December 2024, changing its name to PhysicsWallah Limited before filing this draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). As per reports, among the listing bankers, PW has enlisted Kotak Mahindra Capital, Goldman Sachs, Axis Capital, and JP Morgan.

Valuation Surge & Market Positioning

With the latest funding round, PW has been growing rapidly and is valued at an estimated $3.7 billion. WestBridge Capital, with a capital raise and leadership of the $25 million pre-IPO secondary funding round, has positioned this company as one of India's most valuable edtech firms, higher than Unacademy and Eruditus.

Since it was profitable in its early days, PW reported a consolidated loss of Rs 1,131.3 crore in FY24, 13.5 times higher than Rs 84.1 crore in the previous fiscal year. This kind of loss raises serious questions on whether they can continue with such fast-paced expansion.

As it readies itself for an impending initial public offer, PhysicsWallah will need to develop the acumen to match its next challenge in pollutant maintenance or public markets with growth. Appointing independent directors with experience and some financial maneuvers is likely to showcase a stronghold over governance and compliance, both of which are essential for an unhampered listing. While the DRHP of the company is being finalized, all will track how the company intends to juggle growth concerning profits in an ed-tech landscape that has become increasingly competitive.

