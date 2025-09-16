Payoneer appoints Gaurav Gupta SVP, Platform Site Leader in India

Payoneer has named Gaurav Gupta as Senior Vice President and Platform Site Leader in India. Gupta will head the company’s new Gurugram innovation hub and lead efforts to scale Payoneer’s platform organisation to support global SMB payments.

Gupta will lead Payoneer’s India innovation hub and help advance Payoneer’s vision to build the leading cross-border financial stack for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Oren Ryngler, Payoneer’s Chief Product & Technology Officer, said: “Gaurav brings over 22 years of experience building mission-critical platforms and global engineering teams across Silicon Valley and India. From founding engineer roles in startups acquired by Cisco, VMware, and Symantec, to transformative leadership positions at ScaleArc, Snapdeal, and Microsoft Azure’s Customer Advisory Board, he has consistently driven platform reliability, developer velocity, and AI-led innovation. We’re excited to see him take action with us and scale our Platform organisation as the backbone of Payoneer’s next phase of growth.”

Payoneer India innovation hub: strategic priorities

The press material identifies three immediate priorities for the Gurugram hub:

Building the site as a centre of excellence for platform engineering, AI-enabled risk and reliability, and developer tooling;

Scaling the Platform organisation with focus on performance, quality, and security to support SMBs across 190+ countries and territories;

Hiring and developing talent in India to drive the product roadmap for global SMB customers.

Payoneer India innovation hub: scale and local footprint

Payoneer has operated in India since 2016 and employs more than 200 people across Delhi NCR and Bengaluru in functions including go-to-market, operations, and workforce management. The release frames India as a strategic market given the size of the MSME sector: “India’s 60+ million MSMEs contribute nearly 30% of its GDP and 46% of its exports.”

Payoneer positions the expanded hub as a capability to help SMBs transact across borders with multiple currencies and fewer frictions, such as high fees, lengthy onboarding, and complex compliance. On his appointment, Gaurav Gupta said:

“I’m excited to join Payoneer at a pivotal time when technology, especially AI, is redefining the future of business. I look forward to strengthening Payoneer’s presence in India and building a platform-first, customer-centric organization that drives innovation at scale and delivers long-term value to our customers and partners globally.”

The appointment formalises Payoneer’s investment in platform engineering and AI-related risk controls in India. Implementation and hiring at the Gurugram hub will determine how quickly Payoneer converts this capability into improved cross-border services for global SMBs.