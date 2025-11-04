OpenText Names Sanket Atal as SVP Engineering and Country Head India

OpenText, a global leader in secure information management for AI, has appointed Sanket Atal as Senior Vice President, Engineering and Country Head, India. This appointment signals OpenText’s intensified focus on India as a strategic innovation and engineering hub for its global AI ambitions.

Sanket Atal brings over 25 years of leadership, including pivotal roles at Salesforce India, Intuit, Oracle, MakeMyTrip, and CA Technologies. His experience in building high-performance engineering teams and fostering innovation aligns with OpenText’s goals for accelerated growth and transformation.

In his new role, Sanket will lead the India engineering organisation, enhancing collaboration with OpenText’s global teams and advancing initiatives in AI-driven secure information management. OpenText plans to simplify structures, elevate talent standards, and grow leadership pathways to increase agility and impact.

“OpenText is at the forefront of secure information management and AI innovation,” Sanket said. “I look forward to building on India’s solid foundation to power global innovation, strengthen delivery, and advance intelligent solutions that redefine how work gets done.”

OpenText’s India operations remain central to its global strategy, powering secure, AI-enabled solutions and reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and growth from this vital market.