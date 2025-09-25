OneAssist appoints Abhishek Maheshwari as CEO

OneAssist Consumer Solutions Pvt. Ltd. announced the appointment of Abhishek Maheshwari as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The change takes effect immediately, and, according to the company release, Maheshwari will be responsible for overall business, strategy and P&L delivery and will join OneAssist’s Board of Directors.

The appointment signals a management shift as OneAssist seeks to expand its consumer assistance and protection offerings and accelerate technology-led initiatives. The company said the new CEO will lead its push into new categories, untapped markets and geographies and will “also accelerate the company’s adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) – from customer experience to AI-led products and service delivery automation – to make its solutions faster, smarter, and more relevant for today’s consumers.”

The release notes Maheshwari brings more than two decades of experience in scaling consumer-focused businesses across technology, media and education. His prior leadership roles include CEO of Aakash Educational Services and Country Head of The Walt Disney Company India. OneAssist said he will focus on product and market expansion while strengthening the company’s technology capabilities.

OneAssist’s statement highlights the firm’s current scale and channel reach: it serves “nearly 2 crore customers”, works with over 3,000 business partners and has a pan-India presence across 19,000+ pin codes. The company said it is evaluating both organic and inorganic opportunities to broaden its portfolio and accelerate growth.

On his appointment, Abhishek Maheshwari said, “OneAssist has pioneered and created a strong business and has built industry-defining capabilities in its journey since 2011, and I couldn’t be more excited to lead OneAssist into its next phase of growth. With a strong team and foundation serving nearly 2 crore customers and robust partnerships with leading organisations, our focus will be to drive innovation in bringing more relevant products to our customers and partners with technology-driven solutions bringing convenience and peace of mind to millions of customers.”

Co-founder Gagan Maini added: “Subrat and I are absolutely delighted to have Abhishek join as CEO of OneAssist. His proven track record of transforming businesses through technology and his deep understanding of Indian consumers make him the ideal leader for our next phase of evolution and growth. We will continue to remain actively involved, supporting Abhishek and the team, particularly in areas of strategic growth, including M&A’s and new initiatives."

Subrat Pani, Co-Founder, commented: "We have built OneAssist with a singular focus on customer trust and operational excellence. As we welcome Abhishek, we do so with immense pride in what we’ve achieved and excitement for what lies ahead and look forward to closely supporting him and the company during this next stage of growth, as OneAssist unlocks its true potential.”

The appointment aligns with the company’s stated priorities: scaling reach, broadening product categories and embedding AI across customer experience and product delivery. Maheshwari’s track record in digital transformation and consumer businesses suggests the role will emphasise technology-driven product development, platform and channel scaling, and potential M&A to accelerate expansion. His board seat also implies direct accountability for P&L outcomes and strategic choices.

For the wider InsurTech and consumer-protection segment, the move underscores an emphasis on combining partner distribution with technology-led service automation. How OneAssist balances organic product launches, platform investment and possible acquisitions will be a key indicator of its next phase of growth.

What to watch next

• Execution on AI-led product and service automation across customer touchpoints.

• Any announced category expansions or new strategic partnerships.

• M&A activity or investments that broaden OneAssist’s services and geographic reach.

• Early financial or operational indicators tied to P&L performance under the new CEO.

OneAssist has appointed a senior executive with consumer, media and education sector experience to lead its next growth phase. The company is positioning AI, partner distribution and potential inorganic moves as levers for expansion as it targets India’s next 100 million households.