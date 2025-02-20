Oliver Wyman Appoints Sumit Sarawgi as India Head to Drive Growth

Oliver Wyman has appointed Sumit Sarawgi as the new Head of its India operations. With over two decades of experience in strategic consulting, business transformation, and digital innovation, Sarawgi is set to lead Oliver Wyman’s growth strategy in the dynamic Indian market.

Bringing a wealth of expertise from his 17-year tenure at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as Managing Director and Senior Partner, Sarawgi has guided clients across industries in executing transformative strategies and operational excellence. His leadership is expected to accelerate Oliver Wyman’s expansion and strengthen its footprint in India.

Pedro Oliveira, Managing Partner for Oliver Wyman in India, the Middle East, and Africa, commented on the appointment: “Sumit’s extensive experience and proven leadership capabilities position him well to ensure we deliver an outstanding range of services and solutions to clients in India. As a growing market for us, Sumit’s deep understanding of the business landscape, along with his experience of working with global clients, aligns with Oliver Wyman’s expertise-driven approach that will be instrumental in delivering exceptional value to our clients in the next chapter of our journey in India.”

Sarawgi takes over from Ajay Gupta and Aarti Nihalani, who have been co-leading Oliver Wyman’s India operations with remarkable success, driving significant growth in recent years. “We thank Aarti and Ajay for their invaluable support in building strong foundations for our business in the market,” Oliveira added.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Sarawgi stated: “The management consulting industry in India is at the cusp of transformation. Clients today seek agility and innovation that goes beyond traditional approaches, and Oliver Wyman is well positioned to deliver on this need. We are not just expanding our footprint—we are creating new markets in management consulting that existing players are yet to serve. I am truly honoured to join Oliver Wyman and lead its India business at such an exciting inflection point.”

Under Sarawgi’s leadership, Oliver Wyman aims to drive innovation, deepen client relationships, and further solidify its position as a leading consulting firm in the Indian market.