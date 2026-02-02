Okta Nmes Dan Mountstephen to Lead Asia Pacific and Japan Growth

As enterprises across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) rethink security architectures amid cloud expansion and AI adoption, identity is increasingly becoming the control layer that ties everything together. Against this backdrop, Okta has appointed Dan Mountstephen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific and Japan, Okta, to steer its next phase of regional growth.

Based in Singapore, Mountstephen will be responsible for shaping Okta’s APJ strategy, scaling go-to-market execution, and accelerating partner-led growth. His remit spans deepening relationships with large enterprises and public sector organisations at a time when identity is no longer a backend IT concern but a board-level priority.

Why APJ Matters in Okta’s Growth Playbook

APJ is emerging as one of the most complex identity markets globally. Organisations are managing hybrid workforces, cloud-native applications, and an expanding universe of non-human identities tied to APIs, workloads, and AI agents. For Okta, this creates both opportunity and execution pressure.

Mountstephen’s mandate reflects this reality. Beyond revenue growth, his focus will be on reinforcing Okta’s role as a trusted identity layer as organisations contend with increasingly sophisticated threat environments. Securing “every identity”, human and non-human, has become foundational to resilience, compliance, and digital trust across the region.

“We are pleased to welcome Dan to Okta as we enter our next phase of growth in Asia Pacific and Japan,” said Jon Addison, Chief Revenue Officer, Okta. “With his focus on go-to-market and partner-led scale, Dan is well positioned to lead the expansion of Okta’s footprint across APJ as we become the number one identity layer for the region’s largest organisations. Dan’s leadership will be critical as we continue to grow in the region and support organisations in securing every identity at this pivotal time.”

Partners as the Growth Multiplier

A defining theme of Mountstephen’s approach is partner-led execution. In APJ, where regulatory diversity, industry-specific requirements, and local market nuances shape buying decisions, ecosystem strength often determines scale.

“I’m excited to join Okta at a time when identity has become the control plane for security, transformation, and the AI era,” said Dan Mountstephen, senior vice president and general manager, Asia Pacific and Japan, Okta. Outlining his priorities, he added, “Partners have a choice, and earning that choice every day is a priority for me. By focusing on partnering strategically as a force multiplier, we will provide unique growth levers that accelerate value far beyond what we could each achieve alone.”

This partner-centric lens aligns with how large enterprises in APJ typically adopt security platforms, through integrators and advisors that contextualise global products for local risk, compliance, and operational realities.

Leadership Experience Shaped by Enterprise Security

Mountstephen brings more than two decades of experience across technology and cybersecurity, having held senior leadership roles at Saviynt, Cisco Systems, Motorola, and Siemens. That background positions him at the intersection of identity, networking, and large-scale enterprise transformation, an intersection increasingly relevant as identity platforms underpin zero trust and AI-safe architectures.

For Okta, the appointment signals continuity rather than disruption. The company is doubling down on execution in a region where identity decisions increasingly influence how quickly organisations can modernise, automate, and adopt AI without expanding their attack surface.

As identity shifts from an access tool to a strategic control layer, leadership that understands both enterprise complexity and ecosystem-driven growth may determine who captures long-term relevance in APJ’s evolving security landscape.