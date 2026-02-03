Nucleus Software appoints Apurva Chamaria as Chief Business Officer

Nucleus Software has appointed Dr. Apurva Chamaria as Chief Business Officer, effective February 2, 2026.

Dr. Chamaria will lead business growth initiatives, deepen customer relationships and support the company’s global expansion strategy, Nucleus Software said in a statement.

Dr. Chamaria joins from his role as Global Head of Venture Capital, Startups and Partnerships at Google India, and previously held senior positions including Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff at Tech Mahindra and Chief Revenue Officer at RateGain. His background also includes leadership roles in sales and marketing at HCL Technologies.

Parag Bhise, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Nucleus Software said, “As we expand our global footprint, building a strong leadership team is critical. Dr. Apurva brings strategic thinking and industry experience that will support our growth plans."

Dr. Chamaria said he is joining the company at a stage when it is increasing focus on cloud-based lending platforms and artificial intelligence tools for the banking, financial services and insurance sector. “I look forward to working with the team and supporting customers as they navigate changes in technology and market conditions,” he said.

Nucleus Software, which is listed on the BSE and NSE, provides software for lending and transaction banking to financial institutions. Its products support areas including retail lending, corporate and SME finance, Islamic finance and transaction banking, the company said.

The company said Dr. Chamaria’s role will include overseeing go-to-market strategy and partnerships, and working on expanding customer engagement in different regions. It did not provide financial terms related to his appointment or set out specific targets for his first year in the role.

Nucleus Software said the move comes at a time of increasing demand for cloud-native and AI-driven solutions in the financial technology sector, as banks and institutions look to modernise systems and improve customer services.