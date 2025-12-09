NTT DATA Sets Up AI-Focused Subsidiary, Appoints Dr. Bratin Saha as CEO

NTT DATA has created a dedicated AI subsidiary, NTT DATA AIVista, Inc., and appointed an industry veteran, Dr Bratin Saha, as its CEO, effective December 1, 2025.

Dr Saha brings experience from key roles in major technology companies deeply embedded in the AI value chain:

NVIDIA — Vice President, Software Infrastructure

AWS — VP & GM for AI, ML, and Data Infrastructure; drove multi-billion-dollar growth with services including Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Q, and Amazon Bedrock

DigitalOcean — Chief Product & Technology Officer, leading platform development and AI product launches

Saha’s background spans both breakthrough AI platform creation and the scaling of enterprise-ready AI services.

Silicon Valley as the Launchpad

AIVista is fully owned by NTT DATA and headquartered in Silicon Valley. The company’s mandate is to:

Help NTT operating companies build and scale AI-native businesses

Expand consulting-plus-engineering capabilities for enterprise AI deployments

Strengthen access to top-tier AI talent and technological innovation

Yutaka Sasaki, President & CEO, NTT DATA Group, said: “In Bratin, we have found an inspirational and fantastically well-qualified leader to help us drive the transformation of NTT DATA's growth model for the AI era.”

Enterprise Trust Meets AI Adoption

For global enterprises, deploying AI at scale remains a challenge—not due to lack of use cases, but due to reliability and infrastructure readiness. Saha highlighted the same priority: “The next era of enterprise transformation is being powered by AI – yet true impact will be realised only when AI is paired with deep expertise in reliable, scalable technology deployment.”

He added that NTT DATA’s long-standing work on mission-critical systems gives it a foundation to lead AI-powered reinvention.

Strategic Intent and Industry Positioning

Abhijit Dubey, President and CEO of NTT DATA, Inc., expressed confidence in the appointment: “I look forward to working with Bratin to position NTT DATA as the leading global AI-native services provider in the industry.”

With this move, NTT DATA is clearly aligning its future growth engines around AI supporting clients who are shifting from AI experimentation to AI-driven operations.

Dr Saha holds a PhD in Computer Science from Yale University, is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, and has been recognised by IIT with a Distinguished Alumnus award.