New Relic Appoints Brian Emerson as Chief Product Officer

New Relic, the Intelligent Observability company, has announced the appointment of Brian Emerson as Chief Product Officer (CPO) to lead its global product vision and platform innovation. Emerson joins New Relic from ServiceNow, where he led the growth of its IT Operations Management (ITOM) portfolio and played a significant role in scaling it into one of the company’s top-performing business units.

With more than 25 years of experience spanning ServiceNow, VMware, BMC Software, and Remedy, Emerson brings deep expertise in cloud platforms, observability, and enterprise software—experience that aligns closely with New Relic’s mission of enabling intelligent, AI-powered operations at scale.

Focused on Intelligent Observability and AI Innovation

In his new role, Emerson will oversee platform strategy, product management, and innovation for a customer base of more than 85,000 organisations worldwide. He will directly report to Ashan Willy, Chief Executive Officer of New Relic, and lead advancements supporting enterprise customers navigating the shift to an AI-first business model.

“Brian joins New Relic at a critical time as we accelerate our mission to empower organisations to thrive in an AI-first world,” said Ashan Willy, CEO of New Relic. “His strategic vision and proven leadership make him the ideal executive to advance our product innovation while staying aligned with customer priorities.”

Under Emerson’s guidance, New Relic’s Intelligent Observability Platform is expected to evolve into a comprehensive system of intelligence providing unified visibility across infrastructure, applications, and AI pipelines — enabling business and IT teams to optimise systems and control costs effectively.

Redefining Observability for Modern Enterprises

New Relic recently unveiled more than 25 new platform enhancements aimed at simplifying observability and accelerating digital transformation. The company was recognised as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, marking its 13th consecutive year in the category.

“New Relic has differentiated itself in the market by making observability intelligent and proactive, saving businesses invaluable time and money,” said Brian Emerson, CPO at New Relic. “The opportunity to lead this product organisation and shape the future of intelligent observability is incredibly exciting.”

Emerson’s appointment marks a strategic reinforcement of New Relic’s broader effort to align analytics, AI, and automation into a single ecosystem of insight. His leadership arrives at a time when observability is evolving beyond monitoring into a true intelligence layer—connecting performance, reliability, and business outcomes.

By integrating AI-driven analytics and expanding partnerships, New Relic aims to position its platform as the trusted foundation for enterprises seeking proactive, cost-efficient operational excellence.