NetApp Taps Ranjit Kumar Singh To Lead India People Strategy

NetApp has appointed Ranjit Kumar Singh as Site HR Leader, India & Senior Director HRBP, signalling a deeper focus on building a resilient and future-ready workforce in one of its most strategic markets. In his new role, he will lead people strategy for NetApp’s India operations while supporting global HR business partnering in line with the company’s data-driven growth vision.

Based in Bengaluru, Ranjit’s mandate spans talent, culture, and organisation design at a time when cloud, data, and AI-led businesses are recalibrating how engineering and operations teams are built and retained.

Ranjit brings over 19 years of experience in executive management and HR leadership across IT, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure. His career includes senior roles at VMware, Solara Active Pharma, Allergan, Sapient, Oracle, and GMR Group, giving him exposure to large-scale, multi-sector workforces and transformation programmes.

Most recently, he served as Director of HR for India and subcontinent countries at Zebra Technologies, where he worked closely with regional leadership on organisational and talent priorities. He holds a postgraduate diploma in personnel management (HR) from the Xavier Institute of Social Services, Ranchi.

NetApp Highlights Focus On Culture And Transformation

NetApp’s India leadership views the appointment as a key step in strengthening its local presence and culture.

“We are delighted to welcome Ranjit to the NetApp leadership team. His rich experience in shaping people strategy and driving organisational transformation will be pivotal as we continue to strengthen our India presence and build a workplace culture that enables innovation, agility, and growth,” said Vasanti Ramesh, Vice President & Engineering Head, NetApp India.

Ranjit’s role will involve close collaboration with engineering and business leaders to align HR programmes with NetApp’s transformation priorities, including capability building, leadership development, and employee experience.

Ranjit’s appointment comes at a time when technology companies are rethinking workforce models, skills, and operating structures.

“I am excited to join NetApp at a time of incredible transformation in the technology industry. I look forward to partnering with our leaders and teams to build on NetApp’s strong people-first culture, while driving impactful talent strategies that empower employees and support the company’s vision for growth in India and beyond,” said Ranjit Kumar Singh, Site HR Leader, India & Senior Director HRBP, NetApp.

NetApp positions his arrival as part of a broader commitment to nurturing talent and fostering an inclusive, future-ready workplace in India, where its engineering and operations teams play a critical role in the company’s global delivery model.