NetApp Appoints Puneet Gupta to Lead UK and Ireland Operations

NetApp has announced a change in its regional leadership, naming Puneet Gupta, Area Vice President, UK and Ireland, NetApp, to head its UKI business. The appointment is effective immediately.

Gupta moves into the role after leading NetApp’s India Sales team for the past five years, a period marked by internal transformation and expanded market presence for the region. With more than three decades of experience across business management, sales, and channels, he has held leadership positions at Tech Mahindra, Cisco, and IBM. His work has centred on helping enterprises modernise IT operations and accelerate transformation.

Giovanna Sangiorgi, Senior VP and General Manager, EMEA and LATAM, NetApp, said the transition aligns with the company’s broader objectives across its international markets. “Puneet's leadership will bring valuable insights and new perspectives that will enhance our ability to serve our customers and partners. We are excited about his new journey at NetApp and his contribution to the continued success and innovation of the UK and EMEA & LATAM teams,” she said.

Aligning UKI Strategy With Global Data Priorities

Gupta’s mandate centres on driving customer engagement and supporting partners as organisations adopt scalable data infrastructures and prepare for AI-driven workloads. His approach emphasises collaboration and cross-team alignment a model he applied in India to strengthen execution and customer outreach.

His industry recognition includes “Asia’s Promising Business Leader” (Economic Times, 2021-22 and 2023-24) and “Influential Leaders” honours from Marksmen Daily in 2022 and 2025. He holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management–Bangalore and an engineering degree from IIT BHU, Varanasi.

Gupta noted that the UKI region is at an important stage of digital modernisation, presenting opportunities across both enterprise and partner ecosystems. “I’m thrilled to join the NetApp UKI team during this exciting transformation. I look forward to collaborating with the team and leadership to deliver success across all segments and empower our partners to capitalise on AI-driven innovations and investments,” he said.

For NetApp’s UKI customers, the leadership shift is expected to bring:

A strengthened focus on data-driven modernization

More aligned engagement between global teams and regional businesses

Support for scaling workloads around AI, cloud, and hybrid architectures

Partner-led growth opportunities across the UK and Ireland markets

Industry watchers view the move as part of NetApp’s continued effort to consolidate leadership across high-growth regions while reinforcing its Intelligent Data Infrastructure strategy.