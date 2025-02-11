Neha Bahl Gujral Joins Apple India as Partner - Marcom

Apple has appointed Neha Bahl Gujral as partner - MARCOM to operate his India. An experienced marketing and communication professional Gujral, in many industries, brings over two decades of experience in brand manufacturing and strategic communication.

Advertisment

Before joining Apple, Gujral served as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Communication Head at Savills India. In this role, he played an important role in shaping the brand's market appearance and communication strategies.

Before her tenure at Savills India, she was the IMC Head in Samsung Electronics - Flagship and Wearables (Mobile Business), where she led integrated marketing campaigns for premium product segments. Her broad experience includes serving as the head of the consumer brand and marketing (PC) at HP, a role she held for about four years.



Gujral's career is marked by her leadership in top-level organizations. She was the head of marketing at National Geographic for the first two years, taking care of the branding initiative for the global media veteran. Additionally, it is associated with famous companies such as Webchutney and Microsoft India, which contribute significantly to their marketing strategies

Advertisment



Being well-educated, She is a BBA marketing graduate and completed her post-graduation in advertising from MICA, which is one of the leading institutions for strategic marketing and communications. She has B2B as well as B2C segment experience, and that's a plus for Apple's Indian marketing leadership.

Gujral posted her appointment on LinkedIn as she exclaimed, expressing enthusiasm toward her Apple experience. Her employment will likely spur Apple India's marketing drive with the company in pursuit of heightening its participation in the thriving market in India.

Given the expertise she attained with a decades-long background along with the tactics required in advancing any campaign in India, it marked the age of change from innovative minds using apples to promoting it on this subcontinent and all around.

Advertisment

Also Read:

How Budget 2025 to Fuel AI, Digital Expansion, and GCC Growth in India