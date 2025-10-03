Narayan Kumar Appointed As CBO of Panasonic Industry & Energy India

Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) announced the integration of its Industrial Devices (INDD) and Energy Solutions (ESD) divisions into a unified entity named Panasonic Industry & Energy India (PIDEIN). This strategic consolidation aims to improve organizational efficiency, foster operational synergy, and align with Panasonic’s long-term growth strategy in India.

Narayan Kumar, formerly Divisional Director of the Industrial Devices Division, has been appointed Chief Business Officer (CBO) of PIDEIN. Reporting to Tadashi Chiba, Managing Director and CEO of PLSIND, Kumar brings extensive experience in B2B sectors and a customer-focused approach to the role.

Tadashi Chiba described the integration as a pivotal step towards delivering enhanced value to customers by merging energy and industrial divisions. The consolidation is expected to drive innovation, strengthen Panasonic’s market position, and contribute to sustainable development in India.

Business and Market Focus

Narayan Kumar emphasized the timing of the integration, citing India’s growing prominence as a global manufacturing hub. PIDEIN will offer a broad technology portfolio spanning electronic and electromechanical components, including passives, sensors, relays, microswitches, BLDC motors, and automation products. The energy solutions portfolio includes lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and energy management systems for residential, commercial, and industrial uses.

The formation of PIDEIN highlights Panasonic’s focus on delivering customer-oriented solutions while supporting India’s energy transition and industrial growth. The integrated entity aims to facilitate product development aligned with sustainability and innovation imperatives across sectors such as automotive (including EV), ICT infrastructure, HVAC, and automation.

This consolidation reflects Panasonic’s intent to adapt its operations in India to evolving market demands and sustainability challenges through a unified business approach under new leadership.