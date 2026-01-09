Mphasis Names Girish Paranjpe as Board Chairman

IT consulting and technology services company Mphasis today appointed Girish Srikrishna Paranjpe as board chairperson, effective January 7.

Paranjpe succeeds Jan Kathleen Hier, whose term as chairperson and independent director ended on December 10 last year, according to a statement by Mphasis. Prior to being appointed as board chairman, Paranjpe has been an independent director since October 2024.

“We are delighted to have Mr. Pranjpe as Chairperson of our Board. We are looking forward to his perspective and leadership as we continue to execute on our strategy and create value for all stakeholders,” said Nitin Rakesh, CEO and Managing Director, Mphasis.

Speaking on his new role, Paranjpe said, "It is an honour to step into this role, especially at a time when AI is reshaping how we view the future of technology and business. I look forward to collaborating with the Board and Management of Mphasis to drive innovation and create long-term, sustainable value. Together, we have an opportunity to shape what comes next."

Paranjpe is a co-promoter and general partner at Exfinity Venture Partners, where he also serves as a member of the investment committee. He is currently an independent director on the boards of several companies, including Axis Bank, CRISIL, Axis Max Life Insurance, Modenik Lifestyle, and IBS Software.