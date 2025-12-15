Meta Appoints Aman Jain to Lead Public Policy in India

Meta has appointed Aman Jain as Head of Public Policy for India, signalling a sharpened focus on regulatory engagement as the country’s digital economy enters a more tightly governed phase. Jain will join the company early next year, reporting to Simon Milner, Vice President of Policy, Asia Pacific, and will be part of Meta’s India leadership team.

The appointment comes at a time when India is actively shaping policy frameworks around digital platforms, artificial intelligence, competition, online safety, and emerging technologies, areas that directly affect Meta’s core businesses.

India is no longer just a large user market for global technology platforms; it has become a policy bellwether. Regulatory scrutiny around competition, platform accountability, data governance, and the creator economy has intensified, requiring companies to balance innovation with compliance.

Against this backdrop, Meta’s decision to bring in a seasoned policy leader reflects the growing importance of structured, long-term engagement with regulators and industry stakeholders rather than reactive compliance.

What Aman Jain is Bringing to the Table

Jain brings over two decades of experience across public policy, business strategy, and government advisory roles. His career spans major technology companies, public-sector engagements, and multilateral environments.

At Google India, Jain held several senior roles, including Country Head for Government Affairs & Public Policy, overseeing regulatory engagement across the company’s portfolio. He later joined Amazon, most recently serving as Director of Public Policy, where he led policy strategy across marketplace operations, competition, and technology, areas that often sit at the centre of regulatory debate in India.

Earlier in his career, Jain also worked as an advisor to the Government of India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, adding a public-sector dimension to his private-sector experience.

Meta’s Policy Priorities in India

In a statement, Simon Milner, Vice President of Policy, Asia Pacific, Meta, underscored India’s importance to the company: “India is a strategic market for Meta. As the country’s digital economy accelerates across areas such as AI, emerging tech and the creator economy, Meta aims to help build a more inclusive, trusted, and future-ready internet ecosystem for India.”

Milner added that Jain’s experience across public policy and technology would strengthen Meta’s ability to work with regulators and industry stakeholders on building an enabling policy environment.

From Compliance to Collaboration

Unlike earlier phases where public policy roles were largely compliance-driven, today’s mandate is broader. For Meta, this includes navigating debates around platform accountability, competition, online content governance, and the evolving role of AI and creators in India’s digital economy.

Jain’s appointment suggests Meta is preparing for a phase where policy engagement is not episodic but continuous—embedded into product strategy, market expansion, and ecosystem development.

Meta’s move mirrors a wider trend among global technology companies operating in India: strengthening senior policy leadership as regulation becomes more nuanced and sector-specific. With multiple ministries, regulators, and state-level bodies influencing digital policy, companies are increasingly relying on leaders who can bridge regulatory expectations with business realities.

For Meta, Jain’s experience across Google, Amazon, and government advisory roles positions him to navigate these intersections at a time when India’s digital rules are still evolving.