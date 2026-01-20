Matters.AI Brings in Ankkit Jain to Drive Enterprise Sales Push in India

As Indian enterprises and government agencies grapple with growing data exposure in AI-led environments, Matters. AI is strengthening its go-to-market leadership. The AI-native data security company has appointed Ankkit Jain, Director of Sales, Matters.AI, to lead enterprise and public-sector sales as it expands across India and the SAARC region.

The move signals Matters.AI’s intent is to move beyond early adoption and scale its presence among regulated industries, where data governance, compliance, and real-time risk visibility are becoming boardroom priorities.

Scaling Sales for AI-Native Security

Jain brings over 17 years of experience across cybersecurity and enterprise technology, having worked closely with large enterprises and government bodies on complex security deployments. His mandate at Matters.AI includes building a focused enterprise sales organisation and deepening channel partnerships to support broader adoption of AI-native data protection.

Before joining Matters.AI, Jain held senior sales leadership roles at Microsoft, Cisco, and RSA Security, where he worked on long-cycle engagements with highly regulated customers. He has also served in key roles at OPSWAT and Radware, further strengthening his exposure to infrastructure security and threat mitigation.

“Ankkit’s extensive experience in navigating complex cybersecurity landscapes for highly regulated customers makes him the ideal leader for our next phase of growth,” said Dhiraj Khare, Chief Revenue Officer, Matters.AI. “As enterprises face evolving threats in an AI-driven world, his consultative approach will help customers operationalise security at scale.”

From Reactive Controls to Context-Aware Defense

Matters.AI positions itself as an AI-native data security platform designed to understand data context and risk in real time, an approach increasingly relevant as organisations deploy generative AI and automation across business workflows.

Jain’s role will focus on aligning these capabilities with enterprise buying patterns, especially in sectors where compliance, auditability, and data sovereignty are non-negotiable.

“Matters.AI is delivering a truly differentiated solution—an AI-native platform that understands data context and risk in real time,” said Ankkit Jain, Director of Sales, Matters.AI. “I look forward to helping organisations move from reactive controls to intelligent, preventive defense.”

As AI adoption accelerates, enterprises are discovering that traditional perimeter-based security models fall short when data flows across models, clouds, and users. Matters.AI’s leadership expansion reflects a broader industry shift: security conversations are moving closer to business outcomes rather than remaining confined to IT checklists.

With Jain at the helm of sales, Matters.AI appears focused on translating technical capability into real-world deployments, particularly for customers navigating regulatory scrutiny and large-scale digital transformation.