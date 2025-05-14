Leadership Transition at HPE India as Bhawna Agarwal Takes the Helm

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), today announced the appointment of Bhawna Agarwal as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of HPE in India, reporting to Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, Heiko Meyer. The appointment is effective immediately.

Som Satsangi Retires

Bhawna takes over leadership of HPE’s India business from Som Satsangi, who will retire from Hewlett Packard Enterprise after more than 27 years of dedicated service. Som will remain with HPE through the end of July 2025 to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Som joined Compaq in 1997 and, following its acquisition by HP in 2002, became a regional sales manager in India. Over the years, he took on increasing sales leadership responsibilities in HP/HPE’s enterprise business. He became Managing Director of HPE India in 2016, leading the company’s second-largest employee base and achieving significant milestones.

Bhawna joined HPE in 2019 to lead the Compute Business Unit and Growth team, and for the past year, has led Account Management and Industry Verticals for India. She is a seasoned business executive with over 25 years of leadership experience across digital start-ups, media houses, and large consumer tech companies.

Recently, Bhawna and Som, along with India’s IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, celebrated the rollout of HPE’s 6001st ‘Made in India’ server—part of the company’s “Make in India” initiative.

“I have come to know Som as a driven, thoughtful, and customer-centric leader, and a trusted counselor and sales executive,” said Heiko Meyer, EVP and Chief Sales Officer. “We will miss Som's leadership in the Global Sales organization, but we are in the capable hands of Bhawna, who brings a growth mindset and customer-first approach, and leads with intention, agility, and purpose.”

Aiming for New Milestones

“I am honored to take on the role of Managing Director of HPE India,” said Bhawna Agarwal. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Som and driving growth, scaling impact, and fostering innovation in the region. Together with our talented team, we aim to reach new milestones and deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners.”