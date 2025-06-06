Leadership Transition at Dell India: Manish Gupta Takes Charge as President and Managing Director

According to news reports, Dell Technologies has appointed Manish Gupta as the new President and Managing Director for India, effective immediately. He takes over from Alok Ohrie, who is stepping down to focus on personal pursuits and spend more time with his family.

Gupta, a seasoned veteran with over 25 years in the IT industry, is no stranger to Dell. He has a long history with the company, having previously led global alliances, channel strategies, and the Infrastructure Solutions Group in India, where he played a crucial role in strengthening Dell’s position in enterprise infrastructure and hybrid cloud solutions. Gupta will report directly to Peter Marrs, President of Asia Pacific Japan & Greater China (APJC) at Dell Technologies.

Driving Digital Transformation: Dell's Vision for India

This leadership change comes at a pivotal time for Dell, which is doubling down on its focus areas of digital transformation, AI-led enterprise solutions, and expanding partner collaboration across India. The company is strategically poised to lead the digital revolution across industries in a nation that is rapidly adopting new technologies.

Reports cite that Peter Marrs emphasized Gupta’s technical expertise, strategic insight, and customer-focused approach. He also expressed gratitude to Alok Ohrie for his significant contributions to Dell’s success in India. “Alok has had an incredible impact on Dell’s journey in India, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” Marrs said.

Manish Gupta, in response to his new appointment, shared his excitement about India’s critical role in shaping the future of technology. “India is at a pivotal moment in its tech adoption journey. With a strong team and a thriving innovation ecosystem, Dell is in a unique position to drive digital transformation across industries,” he said. “I am thrilled to lead Dell India through this exciting phase where AI, edge computing, and cloud technologies are converging to transform enterprise outcomes.”

Gupta brings with him a wealth of academic credentials, including an MBA from IIM Lucknow, a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Panjab University, and a prestigious Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship in Leadership in Management from Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business.

With this leadership transition, Dell Technologies reaffirms its commitment to India, underscoring the country’s importance as a key market and innovation hub in the Asia-Pacific region.