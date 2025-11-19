LatentView Analytics Names Venky Ramesh Chief Client Officer for Growth

LatentView Analytics has named Venky Ramesh as Chief Client Officer for its consumer, retail, and marketplaces segment. Bringing over 20 years of experience, Venky is set to lead the firm’s client engagement and consulting initiatives for global enterprise customers.

Advertisment

Deep Expertise to Strengthen Client Partnerships

Venky’s career spans leadership roles at Infosys, Cognizant, Capgemini, and most recently EPAM, where he integrated strategy, analytics, digital, and engineering to drive business transformations. His track record of building high-performing teams and delivering measurable business value aligns with LatentView’s ambitions to accelerate impact via data-driven insights.

Leadership Rooted in Vision-to-Value Execution

Following a disciplined Vision-to-Value approach inspired by A.G. Lafley’s ‘Playing to Win’ framework, Venky emphasises connecting strategic aspirations to measurable outcomes. This approach resonates with LatentView’s goal to translate data and analytics into tangible business results in a constantly evolving digital landscape.

“Every industry is being rewired by analytics and AI—the winners will be those who use them to decide where to play, how to win, and how to stay ahead,” said Venky Ramesh. His appointment underlines LatentView’s commitment to expanding its consulting footprint and deepening client partnerships by delivering actionable analytics solutions.

This leadership move positions LatentView to sharpen its focus on delivering transformational analytics and AI services to consumer and retail sectors while navigating an increasingly digital and data-centric business world.