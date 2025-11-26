Kult Appoints Parag Gupta as CFO to Drive Growth and Financial Strategy

Kult, India’s cutting-edge AI and personalisation-driven beauty e-commerce platform, today announced the appointment of Parag Gupta as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over 20 years of experience in financial leadership and business transformation, Parag is set to play a pivotal role in supporting Kult’s growth as it strengthens its financial strategy and scales its operations in the highly competitive beauty e-commerce space.

Parag's appointment comes at a key moment for Kult, which is closing significant inventory financing deals with banks and institutional lenders. His proven track record in managing multi-hundred-million-dollar global businesses and scaling operations for both multinational corporations (MNCs) and startups will be invaluable as Kult moves forward in its mission to revolutionise beauty shopping in India.

Before joining Kult, Parag held several senior roles at global organisations, including Group CFO at College Dekho, CFO for PayPal India, and India CFO for AT&T. He has also served as Group CFO for Nimbuzz BVI, overseeing financial controls across global operations. His career spans managing large-scale transitions, including accounting and collections for companies like Washington Mutual Bank and Dell International Services.

“Parag’s unique blend of MNC experience and startup dynamism makes him an ideal fit for Kult,” said Karishma Singh, Founder and CEO of Kult. “As we accelerate our growth, having a seasoned financial leader at the helm is crucial for our next phase, especially with the financing deals we’re securing.”

Kult’s Growth Trajectory and Strategic Expansion

Parag’s expertise in mergers and acquisitions, corporate development, investor relations, and business transformation aligns perfectly with Kult’s strategic goals. The company is scaling rapidly following its $20 million Series A funding round, and Parag will be responsible for driving financial operations to support this growth.

“I see immense potential in the beauty category,” Parag commented. “Despite the presence of large players, the market is still in its early stages. Kult’s AI-driven, personalised approach will carve out a strong niche, and I’m excited to help take the company to new heights.”

This strategic appointment is part of Kult’s broader leadership expansion, which also includes recent hires such as Rishi as Chief Business Officer and Ravish as Head of Marketing. The strengthened leadership team brings expertise in e-commerce, beauty, and technology, positioning Kult to continue its upward trajectory and transform beauty shopping in India through its tech-first platform.

With the addition of Parag Gupta, Kult is further solidifying its position as a leader in the evolving beauty e-commerce market in India. The company’s blend of financial leadership, AI-driven innovation, and a deep focus on personalisation makes it well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for online beauty products and services.