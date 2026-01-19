Krisp Names Vimal Nair Chief Growth Officer to Drive India BPM Push

As global enterprises rethink customer experience at scale, India’s BPM sector is entering a new phase, one where voice quality, consistency, and intelligence are no longer operational add-ons but strategic infrastructure. Against this backdrop, voice AI company Krisp has appointed Vimal Nair, Chief Growth Officer, Krisp, to lead its India expansion.

Advertisment

The move signals a sharper focus on India as a foundational market for the future of voice-led customer experience, particularly as enterprises raise the bar on agent productivity and service reliability across high-volume contact centres.

India’s BPM Ecosystem Faces a Voice-First Reality

India continues to anchor the global customer support industry, with voice remaining the dominant channel for complex, high-stakes interactions. While chatbots and digital self-service have grown, voice still acts as the system of record for customer experience across industries such as banking, telecom, travel, and healthcare.

This reliance on voice is creating new pressure points. Enterprises are expected to deliver clarity across accents, environments, and network conditions, often at a massive scale. Voice AI is increasingly being positioned as the layer that stabilises and standardises these interactions without disrupting existing workflows.

“India is at the centre of global customer support, and voice is still the system of record for CX,” said Davit Baghdasaryan, CEO and co-founder of Krisp.

“As expectations rise, Voice AI is becoming core infrastructure for service providers. Vimal’s leadership deepens our partnerships in the region and accelerates that shift.”

A Growth Mandate Focused on Partnerships, Not Pilots

In his new role, Nair will focus on expanding Krisp’s engagement with BPO and BPM leaders, as well as enterprise technology teams modernising large-scale voice delivery. The emphasis is less on experimentation and more on embedding voice AI into production environments where quality and agent performance directly affect business outcomes.

Advertisment

India’s BPM providers are already navigating tighter service-level agreements, rising cost pressures, and global client expectations. Voice clarity, once treated as a hygiene factor, is now directly tied to metrics such as first-call resolution, customer satisfaction, and agent fatigue.

“Krisp addresses a real and visible challenge for the Indian BPM ecosystem,” said Vimal Nair, Chief Growth Officer, Krisp.

“Voice remains the most critical channel in customer service, and improving clarity at scale directly impacts CX quality, agent performance, and global competitiveness. I look forward to partnering with leaders across India as they strengthen voice as a strategic layer of CX.”

Experience Built Across Enterprise and AI-Led Scale

Nair brings over two decades of experience across enterprise technology, SaaS, and AI-driven platforms, spanning India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and global markets. His background includes scaling customer-facing platforms and working closely with enterprises deploying voice and agentic solutions in production environments.

That experience becomes relevant as BPM providers increasingly move beyond tool adoption toward outcome-driven transformation—where AI must integrate seamlessly into agent workflows rather than sit alongside them.

For Krisp, building local leadership is part of a broader effort to align product evolution with how voice is actually used across India’s contact centre ecosystem.

Advertisment

Voice AI Moves From Optimization to Foundation Layer

Krisp’s platform is used globally to improve speech clarity and enable real-time voice intelligence across enterprise environments. As the company strengthens its on-the-ground presence in India, it is positioning itself closer to the organisations that power global customer support operations.

The larger signal from this appointment is about timing. Voice AI is no longer being evaluated as a niche enhancement but as foundational infrastructure for BPM providers under pressure to deliver consistent, high-quality experiences at scale.

As enterprises embed AI deeper into customer-facing operations, leadership decisions like this suggest that the next phase of CX transformation will be shaped less by experimentation and more by execution at scale.