Kotak Life Names Sourabh Chatterjee for Tech Lead

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company appointed Sourabh Chatterjee as Chief Technology and Digital Transformation Officer on December 17, 2025. With 26 years across life, general, and health insurance in India, Southeast Asia, and the US, Chatterjee succeeds Kirti Patil following his superannuation after two decades in the role. He joins from Oona Insurance, where he built a multi-country "Insurance as a Service" platform.

AI Drives Insurance Overhaul

Chatterjee's background includes stints at Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, ICICI Lombard, and Infosys, focusing on tech strategy, app modernisation, and digital sales. At Kotak Life, he will push AI, automation, and analytics to enhance customer experiences, underwriting, and operations. The shift comes as insurers seek scalable platforms for growth and risk management.

“We are delighted to welcome Sourabh to Kotak Life. His proven ability to leverage technology for business growth and operational efficiency will be pivotal as we strengthen our capabilities. Our focus is on harnessing AI, automation and advanced analytics to deliver superior customer experiences, improve underwriting precision and optimise operations. His leadership will help us accelerate innovation and deliver superior value to our customers and stakeholders,” said Mahesh Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Kotak Life.

Chatterjee holds a bachelor's in electrical engineering and an Executive MBA from INSEAD. He aims to position technology as a profitability driver amid evolving insurance operations.

“Joining Kotak Life at this pivotal moment is an incredible opportunity. AI and automation are redefining how insurers operate, and my focus will be on building scalable platforms that unlock growth, improve risk management and deliver superior customer journeys. Our goal is to use technology not just as an enabler but as a driver of profitability and long-term value creation. Kotak Life is well-positioned to lead this transformation, and I look forward to contributing to that vision,” said Sourabh Chatterjee, Chief Technology and Digital Transformation Officer, Kotak Life.