Integris Appoints Sanjeev Kumar as Group CFO, Effective February 2025

Integris has appointed Sanjeev Kumar as its Group Chief Financial Officer, effective February 3, 2025. Based in New Delhi, Sanjeev will report directly to Group CEO Probir Das and spearhead the company’s next phase of growth and innovation.

Integris, backed by Everstone Capital and its promoters Gurmit Chugh and Punita Arora, specializes in cardiovascular devices and in-vitro diagnostics across India, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Probir Das stated, “Sanjeev's impressive track record in leading finance functions for large businesses, combined with his expertise in navigating successful IPOs in India, makes him an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to his strategic guidance driving Integris' financial strategy and sustainable growth."

Sanjeev expressed his enthusiasm: "I am excited to join Integris and contribute to the company's vision of delivering innovative medical technology-based solutions. I look forward to fostering a balance between growth orientation, operational efficiency, and strong compliance.”

With 30+ years of experience, Sanjeev has held leadership roles at Bharti Airtel, InterGlobe Enterprises, and Medanta – The Medicity, where he led India’s largest hospital sector IPO. A Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary, he is an SRCC alumnus and has completed Harvard’s Advanced Management Programme.

