Inspira Enterprise Appoints Swetha Srivastava to Lead Data & AI Practice

Inspira Enterprise has appointed Swetha Srivastava as Practice Head – Data Analytics and AI, further expanding its capabilities across data, analytics, and artificial intelligence. Based out of Hyderabad, Swetha will lead the strategy, delivery, and innovation roadmap for Inspira’s Data & AI portfolio.

Advertisment

Her appointment aligns with Inspira’s focus on strengthening leadership diversity in AI, a domain where women currently account for just 22% of the workforce (WEF).

Driving Data and AI Strategy Across Global Markets

With 23+ years of IT experience across life sciences, BFSI, airlines, and e-commerce, Swetha brings deep delivery and transformation expertise. She has previously held senior leadership roles at Capgemini, Accenture, and Infosys, where she led enterprise-wide analytics modernisation programmes and capability development initiatives.

Chetan Jain, Managing Director, Inspira Enterprise, said, “We are pleased to welcome Swetha to our leadership team. As the Data & AI landscape evolves rapidly, her expertise will help us scale globally and strengthen our service offerings. Her appointment also reflects our commitment to improving women’s representation in cybersecurity and AI.”

Swetha Srivastava said, “Inspira has established itself as a trusted partner in cybersecurity, data analytics and AI. I look forward to leading the Data & AI practice at a time when these technologies are reshaping industries. Our goal is to help clients leverage data and AI for outcomes that drive competitive advantage.”

Expanding AI-Driven Cybersecurity and Analytics Offerings

Inspira Enterprise continues to enhance its global presence with solutions across cybersecurity, analytics, and artificial intelligence. Its portfolio spans:

AI-driven Cyber Advisory

Data Privacy & Data Security

Identity & Access Management

Threat & Vulnerability Management

Managed Detection & Response

Managed Security Services

Advanced analytics and AI implementation

Advertisment

These capabilities enable enterprises across sectors to drive digital transformation and build resilient, data-led decision frameworks.