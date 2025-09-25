Ingram Micro appoints Flavio Moraes Junior as India CCE

Ingram Micro has appointed Flavio Moraes Junior as Managing Director and Chief Country Executive (CCE) for India, effective October 1, 2025. Moraes will succeed Navneet Singh Bindra, who is retiring after more than 22 years with Ingram Micro India.

Moraes joins India from Ingram Micro Brazil, where he served as Chief Executive since 2021. According to the company announcement, under his leadership the Brazil operation achieved market leadership in cybersecurity, expanded its Cloud Marketplace, and accelerated the Ingram Micro Xvantage digital platform. The statement also notes that Moraes led a strategic acquisition of a services company, introduced governance and process improvements, and guided changes that produced a “Great Place to Work” recognition for the business.

The appointment reflects a leadership transition that pairs operational experience in regional markets with a focus on platform and channel expansion. The company highlighted Moraes’s more than 25 years in technology and telecommunications, citing prior roles at Claro, Embratel and Reuters, where he helped build digital and cloud business units.

Commenting on the appointment, Diego Utge, Global Group President & EVP, Asia Pacific at Ingram Micro, said:

“India is one of our most important growth markets, and I am confident Flavio is the right leader to take that business forward. His exceptional track record in driving digital transformation, building high-performance teams, and fostering partner success makes him uniquely positioned to build on the strong foundation of the Ingram Micro India organisation.”

Moraes commented on his new role, saying, “I am truly excited and honoured to take on this new responsibility at Ingram Micro India. India represents one of the fastest-growing technology markets in the world, with tremendous opportunities ahead. I look forward to moving to our India headquarters in Mumbai, immersing myself in its diverse culture, and working closely with our talented teams, partners, and customers to accelerate growth and create shared success.”

The company release lists Moraes’s academic credentials – an electrical engineering degree from Centro Universitário FEI, an MBA from Fundação Getulio Vargas, and participation in the Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Program in Leadership and Innovation — and notes he is fluent in Portuguese, Spanish and English. The announcement adds that he has been recognised for a collaborative leadership style, a strategic mindset, and a commitment to partner success.

Based on the priorities spelt out in the announcement, areas likely to draw focus under Moraes’s tenure include cybersecurity, expansion of the Cloud Marketplace, and continued development of the company’s Xvantage digital platform. His prior work on services acquisitions and governance reforms in Brazil suggests the India operation may pursue a mix of platform scaling and partner-enabled services growth.

Effective October 1, 2025, Ingram Micro India will move to new leadership with a senior executive who has led regional digital and cloud initiatives elsewhere in the company. The handover follows the planned retirement of a long-serving incumbent and signals continuity in the distributor’s emphasis on cloud, cybersecurity and partner-oriented platform services.