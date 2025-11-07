Infragistics Names Jason Beres COO to Accelerate AI Innovation and Growth

Infragistics appointed Jason Beres as its first Chief Operating Officer, leveraging his two decades at the company to lead AI integration across core products like Ignite UI, Reveal, Indigo.Design, App Builder, and Slingshot. Beres will also oversee marketing, sales, product, and IT functions, driving operational scale and AI-driven innovation.

With 35+ years of market presence, Infragistics has consistently adapted to technological shifts. Beres will build on this foundation, elevating AI capabilities and fostering a culture of continuous innovation through the company’s Innovation Lab and Fund.

Enhancing Internal Processes and Customer Solutions

“We’ve always been ahead of the curve – and now in the era of AI, we’re leveraging our 35+ years of experience navigating some of the most transformative times in tech to keep both our customers and our business ahead,” said Dean Guida, CEO and Founder, Infragistics. “Jason is the perfect person to usher us into this next chapter. With over 20 years at the company, he has worked closely with all of our customers, and he knows the business at every level to drive change throughout the organisation.”

As COO, Beres will also oversee the implementation of AI tools across internal operations, optimising processes and workflows for efficiency and scale while enabling employees to achieve more. He will lead the team’s growth and strengthen AI expertise among both new and existing employees. By increasing AI adoption, Infragistics will empower their teams to experiment, iterate and deliver solutions faster. These efforts build on Infragistics’ Innovation Lab and Fund, which was launched in 2021 to foster a culture of entrepreneurship and continuous innovation.

“We’re transforming the company from the inside out—while we continue to scale our teams, we will also be infusing AI into everything from our operations to what we deliver to clients,” said Beres. “We’ve built a strong culture of innovation at Infragistics, and in this next step we will combine that meticulously crafted talent foundation with AI to make powerful data-driven decisions for our business.”

Beres has 25+ years of experience managing teams across the software development lifecycle. Before joining Infragistics, he began his career as a software engineer at companies including Computer Ways Inc., Homnick Systems and Diversified Data. He has authored/co-authored 10 books on software development.