Infor Taps Geoff Thomas To Lead Asia Pacific And Japan Growth

Enterprise software vendors are increasingly recalibrating leadership in Asia Pacific as regional customers demand deeper localisation, faster cloud adoption, and industry-specific execution. Infor’s appointment of Geoff Thomas as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) reflects that shift.

Based in Sydney, Thomas will oversee Infor’s business across Japan, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Southeast and North Asia (SENA), and India. His mandate includes strengthening customer experience, expanding partner ecosystems, and accelerating the adoption of Infor’s industry-specific cloud platforms across diverse regional markets.

A Regional Mandate Built Around Local Execution

Infor’s APJ region spans some of the world’s most operationally complex and fast-evolving economies. Under Thomas’s leadership, the company plans to deepen local expertise while maintaining consistency in delivery across markets with very different regulatory, industry, and technology maturity profiles.

“Infor’s dynamic and fast-growing customers rely on our solutions to make their business more resilient, efficient and innovative,” said Geoff Thomas, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific and Japan, Infor. “I am passionate about the APJ market, as it represents a huge opportunity to help organisations in the region achieve their strategic goals and unlock real business value through industry-specific innovation.”

The focus on industry cloud solutions aligns with how manufacturing, food and beverage, automotive, and supply chain-driven organisations in APJ are approaching digital transformation—less as broad ERP rollouts and more as targeted, outcome-led modernisation.

Thomas has moved quickly to strengthen Infor’s regional leadership bench. The company has appointed Aidan Brecknell, Vice President and Managing Director, ANZ, Infor, to lead Australia and New Zealand from Sydney, while Victor Ng, Vice President and Managing Director, SENA, Infor, takes on an expanded remit covering ASEAN, Greater China, and Korea from Singapore.

These appointments underline Infor’s intent to balance central strategy with strong regional leadership, an approach often required to serve APJ customers operating across fragmented markets and regulatory environments.

APJ As A Strategic Growth Engine

Infor’s international leadership views APJ as a critical pillar of its global growth strategy, particularly as regional enterprises invest in cloud modernisation to support scale, resilience, and compliance.

“The APJ market is instrumental to Infor’s overall strategy and home to many dynamic businesses driving technological innovation and growth,” said Wolfgang Kobek, Executive Vice President and General Manager, International Business, Infor. “We are dedicated to investing in our customers for long-term growth and will continue to invest in top talents, ecosystems and innovative cloud solutions.”

Infor’s customer base spans more than 200 countries, including leading manufacturers across food and beverage, automotive, industrial manufacturing, and supply chain sectors. In APJ, customers include Sealord, Riverina Water, NCC Limited, My Food Bag, CJD Equipment, Vallen Asia, and Spykar Lifestyles.

Thomas brings decades of experience building and scaling enterprise technology businesses across Asia Pacific. Prior to joining Infor, he spent six years growing Qlik’s APJ operations and previously held senior leadership roles at Microsoft, Juniper Networks, Polycom, and OneLogin.

“Geoff is an exceptional leader with deep experience in the APJ market,” said Wolfgang Kobek, Executive Vice President and General Manager, International Business, Infor. “His customer-first approach, coupled with his extensive grasp of the APJ business and ecosystem, will help Infor deliver superior value to organisations quickly.”

As APJ enterprises increasingly prioritise industry-specific cloud platforms over generic software stacks, Infor’s leadership bet is clear: regional growth will be driven less by scale alone and more by local execution, partnerships, and customer outcomes.