Infinigate Group Names Peter Meier as CFO & COO to Steer Global Growth

Peter Meier will take the reins as CFO and COO at Infinigate Group, setting the stage for a new chapter in the company’s push as a pan-European technology platform in cybersecurity and network infrastructure. With a start date in January 2026, Meier’s appointment marks Infinigate’s intent to fuse financial discipline with operational efficiency as it eyes ambitious pan-regional expansion and a sharpened M&A agenda.

Background and Experience

Drawing on Meier’s board-level experience at high-growth B2B platforms—including DKV Mobility, HERE Technologies, KUONI Group, and Sulzer—Infinigate aims for accelerated transformation across its finance function as well as its next-gen operating platform. In each of his prior roles, Meier navigated operational scale-ups in environments where digital payments, mapping, and travel intersected with enterprise tech. Observers note Meier’s tenure at DKV Mobility Group, where he managed transformative acquisitions to cement its European leadership in B2B mobility solutions, adds weight to Infinigate’s strategy to bolster market presence through smart dealmaking.

​At Infinigate, Meier’s day-to-day remit includes optimising financial assets and supporting growth via strategic M&A, in tandem with ensuring execution discipline throughout the organisation. He assumes the financial stewardship needed for a company whose recent mergers—StarLink and Nuvias—have expanded its reach to over 50 countries, reflecting its rising stature in Europe and beyond. Operational mandates will focus on refining efficiency through digital-first platforms—critical as cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure see double-digit industry growth.​

From the CEO’s desk, Marco Van Kalleveen describes Meier as “a seasoned and proven leader” with the “ideal” profile to orchestrate Infinigate’s next expansion. Their prior working relationship at DKV is expected to lend continuity and collaborative drive as the company enters this growth phase.

"I am looking forward to joining a global leader such as Infinigate, with great prospects of growth and an impressive record of continuous development and expansion. The cybersecurity market, where Infinigate holds excellent credentials, is projected to continue growing at a double-digit rate, presenting us with an exciting opportunity. I will focus on a fast ramp, supported by the Infinigate team, in readiness for taking the reins on 1 January 2026," said Peter Meier.