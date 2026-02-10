HPE Appoints Sajan Paul as General Manager for Networking in India

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has appointed Sajan Paul, General Manager, HPE Networking India, effective immediately. In this role, Paul will lead HPE’s networking business in the country, overseeing strategy, execution, and growth, with a focus on supporting enterprise digital transformation.

The appointment comes at a time when Indian organisations are expanding their use of AI and data-driven applications, placing greater importance on reliable, secure, and scalable networking infrastructure.

Strengthening Leadership as Enterprise Networking Evolves

As enterprises modernise IT environments and deploy AI-enabled workloads, networking is playing a larger role in ensuring performance, security, and operational continuity. HPE’s networking portfolio is positioned to support these requirements across industries, including telecom, enterprises, and the public sector.

Paul will be responsible for aligning HPE Networking’s offerings with customer needs, working closely with partners and enterprise teams to support long-term infrastructure upgrades.

Three Decades of Industry Experience

Paul brings nearly 30 years of experience across the telecom and networking sectors. Before joining HPE, he served as Managing Director and Country Manager, Juniper Networks India and SAARC, where he led regional strategy, P&L management, sales execution, and team operations.

During his tenure, he worked closely with telecom operators, large enterprises, and public-sector organisations, including government, defence, and education institutions, supporting network modernisation initiatives.

Earlier in his career, Paul held senior roles at Cisco Systems, including Vice President – Systems Engineering for the IT/ITeS vertical, and has also worked with Nortel and Avaya.

HPE says Paul’s experience will help strengthen its engagement with customers and partners in the region. “As businesses are accelerating their AI journey, networking is emerging as a critical foundation for scalable, secure, and high-performance digital infrastructure,” said Mark Ablett, Vice President – Asia Pacific and Japan, HPE Networking. “Sajan’s extensive industry experience and leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our market capabilities, deepening strategic partnerships, and aligning HPE Networking’s innovation agenda with customers’ broader digital ambitions.”

Paul said he looks forward to working with customers and partners as networking requirements continue to evolve.

“I am excited to join HPE Networking India at a pivotal time for the networking industry,” said Sajan Paul, General Manager, HPE Networking India. “As AI continues to reshape enterprise infrastructure, intelligent and secure networking will be foundational to business innovation. My focus will be on enabling our ecosystem to unlock measurable value, helping customers modernise their networks with confidence, and driving momentum with our self-driving, secure, AI-native networking solutions that deliver scale, performance, and resilience across industries.”

Paul’s background across networking, telecommunications, cloud computing, and enterprise deployments positions him to lead HPE Networking’s next phase of growth in India.